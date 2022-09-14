Golf Scores – MDI 185, Old Town 186, Foxcroft Academy 214

The MDI Golf Team picked up 2 more wins on Tuesday, September 13th with wins over Old Town and Foxcroft Academy. The Trojans carded a combined round of 185 nipping Old Town by 1 stroke who came into the clubhouse with a 186. Foxcroft Academy finished with a round of 214.

MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 38.

Here are the individual scores

MDI - 185

Caden Braun - 38

Kasch Warner - 48

Carolina Leonardi - 49

Nolan Sawyer - 50

Joey Wellman-Clouse - 54

Evan Beals - 55

Old Town - 186

Nate Baker - 41

Charlotte Blanchard - 45

Sam Cote - 49

Keegan Plourde - 51

Ridge Mitchell - 53

Riely Thomas - 58

Olivia Neelye - 61

Foxcroft Academy - 214

Calvin Landry - 51

Jack Day - 53

Aaden Lane - 55

Abby Kemp - 55

Tristan Turner - 70

