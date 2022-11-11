Maine High Schoolers Signing Letters of Intent to Play in College

Thursday November 10th was an exciting day for many Maine High Schoolers and their families as they committed to and signed National Letters of Intent to follow their passion and continue their High School career at college! Congratulations to them and we look forward to following you in the future!

Here's the list that we have found. If you committed yesterday, please email me the information and a photo so we can recognize you, and add it to this post. Congratulations!

Morgan Duhaime - Ellsworth High School - Committed to play Softball at Southern Maine Community College

Ava Feeley - Yarmouth High School - Committed to play Women's Soccer at Boston College

Lizzie Gruber - Gardiner - Committed to play Women's Basketball at St. Joseph's University (Philadelphia)

Bella McLaughlin - Hampden Academy - Committed to play Women's Basketball at Providence College

Emmie Streams - Bangor - Committed to play Women's Basketball at the University of Maine