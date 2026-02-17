Tourney Schedule 2026 Welcome to the Semifinals Wednesday February 18 [SCHEDULE]
Welcome to the Semifinals! Here are the schedules for Bangor, Augusta and Portland for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Invitational Tournament on Wednesday, February 18th.
Bangor
Class D North Girls
- 10 a.m. #2 Machias vs. #3 Central Aroostook
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Bangor Christian vs. #4 Penobscot Valley
Class B North Boys
- 2 p.m. #2 Hermon vs. #3 Gardiner
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Cony vs. #5 Ellsworth
Class B North Girls
- 7 p.m. #3 Lawrence vs. #7 Ellsworth
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner vs. # 4 Presque Isle
Augusta
Class D South Boys
- 10 a.m. #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #3 Madison
- 11:30 a.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. $4 Carrabec
Class A North Girls
- 2 p.m. #2 Hampden Academy vs. #3 Camden Hills
- 3:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #4 Edward Little
Class A North Boys
- 7 p.m. #2 Edward Little vs. #3 Brunswick
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Bangor
Portland Expo
Class B South Girls
- 1 p.m. #2 Oceanside vs. #3 York
- 2:45 p.m. #1 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #5 Marshwoood
Class B South Boys
- 5 p.m. #2 Medomak Valley vs. #6 Poland
- 6:45 p.m. #1 York vs. #4 Leavitt
