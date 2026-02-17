Tourney Schedule 2026 Welcome to the Semifinals Wednesday February 18 [SCHEDULE]

Welcome to the Semifinals! Here are the schedules for Bangor, Augusta and Portland for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Invitational Tournament on Wednesday, February 18th.

Bangor

Class D North Girls

  • 10 a.m. #2 Machias vs. #3 Central Aroostook
  • 11:30 a.m. #1 Bangor Christian vs. #4 Penobscot Valley

Class B North Boys

  • 2 p.m. #2 Hermon vs. #3 Gardiner
  • 3:30 p.m. #1 Cony vs. #5 Ellsworth

Class B North Girls

  • 7 p.m. #3 Lawrence vs. #7 Ellsworth
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner vs. # 4 Presque Isle

Augusta

Class D South Boys

  • 10 a.m. #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #3 Madison
  • 11:30 a.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. $4 Carrabec

Class A North Girls

  • 2 p.m. #2 Hampden Academy vs. #3 Camden Hills
  • 3:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #4 Edward Little

Class A North Boys

  • 7 p.m. #2 Edward Little vs. #3 Brunswick
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Bangor

Portland Expo

Class B South Girls

  • 1 p.m. #2 Oceanside vs. #3 York
  • 2:45 p.m.  #1 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #5 Marshwoood

Class B South Boys

  • 5 p.m. #2 Medomak Valley vs. #6 Poland
  • 6:45 p.m. #1 York vs. #4 Leavitt

