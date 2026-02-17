Welcome to the Semifinals! Here are the schedules for Bangor, Augusta and Portland for the 2026 Maine Principal's Association Invitational Tournament on Wednesday, February 18th.

Bangor

Class D North Girls

10 a.m. #2 Machias vs. #3 Central Aroostook

11:30 a.m. #1 Bangor Christian vs. #4 Penobscot Valley

To purchase your tickets online for the Class D Girls Semifinal in Bangor, click HERE

Class B North Boys

2 p.m. #2 Hermon vs. #3 Gardiner

3:30 p.m. #1 Cony vs. #5 Ellsworth

To purchase your tickets online for the Class B North Boys Semifinal in Bangor, click HERE

Class B North Girls

7 p.m. #3 Lawrence vs. #7 Ellsworth

8:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner vs. # 4 Presque Isle

To purchase your tickets online for the Class B North Girls Semifinal in Bangor, click HERE

Augusta

Class D South Boys

10 a.m. #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #3 Madison

11:30 a.m. #1 Mt. Abram vs. $4 Carrabec

To purchase your tickets online for the Class D South Boys Semifinal in Augusta click HERE

Class A North Girls

2 p.m. #2 Hampden Academy vs. #3 Camden Hills

3:30 p.m. #1 Mt. Ararat vs. #4 Edward Little

To purchase your tickets online for the Class A North Girls Semifinal in Augusta click HERE

Class A North Boys

7 p.m. #2 Edward Little vs. #3 Brunswick

8:30 p.m. #1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Bangor

To purchase your tickets online for the Class A North Boys Semifinal in Augusta click HERE

Portland Expo

Class B South Girls

1 p.m. #2 Oceanside vs. #3 York

2:45 p.m. #1 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #5 Marshwoood

To purchase tickets online for the Class B South Girls Semifinal in Portland click HERE

Class B South Boys

5 p.m. #2 Medomak Valley vs. #6 Poland

6:45 p.m. #1 York vs. #4 Leavitt

To purchase your tickets online for the Class B South Boys Semifinal in Portland click HERE

