Maine Mariners HC Riley Armstrong Talks Bruins Affiliation

The city of Portland picked up a third Boston minor league team on Wednesday as the Boston Bruins announced their affiliation with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

The Mariners' head coach and assistant GM, Riley Armstrong, joined The Drive on Wednesday to talk about what the affiliation means for the state's pro hockey organization and filled us in on the wild world of minor league hockey.

Armstrong, a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native, who played in a pair of games in the NHL in 2008-09, has travelled the globe playing the sport he loves and certainly had a few interesting tales to share on today's show.

Catch the full interview below -