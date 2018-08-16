Maine Mariners Introduce New Mascot, Beacon the Puffin

The Maine Mariners, Portland's new ECHL team that will take over Cross Insurance Arena when its season begins in October, unveiled its new Mascot Wednesday, Beacon the Puffin.

Beacon will appear before Mariners fans for the first time on Oct. 13, when the team plays its season opener at home against Adirondack.

Plans to bring the team to Maine's largest city were announced after the AHL's Portland Pirates relocated to Springfield, MA and became the Thunderbirds in 2016.