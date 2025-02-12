Maine Principal’s Classification Committee Approves Revised 5-Class Basketball Proposal

The Maine Principal's Classification Committee approved a revised 5-Class Basketball Proposal on Tuesday, February 11th.

Schools can appeal their placement prior to the Classification Committee's next meeting on March 3rd. They can also appeal on the floor at the Maine Principal's Association full membership meeting in April, where final approval will be given.

Class AA has been eliminated and a new Under 100 Class created. The enrollment numbers for each class would be

Class A - Over 670

Class B - 450-669

Class C - 225-449

Class D - 100-224

Under 100 - 0-99

Here's where each school would be placed

Class A North - 12 Schools

Lewiston - 1655

Edward Little - 1136

Bangor - 1069

Oxford Hills - 1021

Hampden Academy - 749

Mount Ararat - 738

Camden Hills - 737

Brunswick - 717

Messalonskee - 713

Skowhegan - 696

Mount Blue - 694

Brewer - 693

Class A South - 16 Schools

Thornton Academy - 1297

Portland - 1146

Sanford - 1075

Bonny Eagle - 1034

Deering - 1033

South Portland - 990

Noble - 940

Windham - 935

Scarborough - 911

Massabesic - 870

Gorham - 813

Westbrook - 704

Kennebunk - 701

Falmouth - 695

Biddeford - 689

Cheverus - 388

Class B North - 13 Schools

Cony - 647

Nokomis - 614

Gardiner - 583

Hermon - 556

Old Town - 536

Erskine Academy - 533

Lawrence - 528

Ellsworth - 522

John Bapst - 508

Waterville - 484

MDI - 476

Belfast- 471

Presque Isle - 456

Class B South - 15 Schools

Marshwood- 656

Fryeburg Academy - 663

Freeport - 629

Morse - 629

Greely - 613

Gray-New Gloucester - 591

Yarmouth - 562

Lincoln Academy - 555

Leavitt - 552

Medomak Valley - 552

Cape Elizabeth - 511

York - 503

Lake Region - 500

Oceanside - 498

Poland - 493

Class C North - 14 Schools

Foxcroft Academy - 431

Caribou - 422

Houlton - 382

Orono - 365

Bucksport - 358

Central - 311

Washington Academy - 306

Mattanawcook Academy - 294

Dexter - 273

MCI - 268

GSA - 254

Fort Kent - 251

Sumner - 238

Calais - 228

Class C South - 14 Schools

Mountain Valley - 415

Spruce Mountain - 407

Wells - 400

Oak Hill - 389

Maranacook - 369

Winslow - 367

Lisbon - 362

Traip Academy - 290

Mount View - 288

Sacopee Valley - 281

Waynflete - 254

Hall-Dale - 251

Dirigo - 228

Winthrop - 226

Class D North - 16 Schools

Narraguagus - 209

Penquis Valley - 178

Machias - 168

Fort Fairfield - 149

Piscataquis - 143

Woodland - 140

Hodgdon - 138

Stearns - 132

Penobscot Valley - 129

Lee Academy - 120

Madawaska - 117

Central Aroostook - 115

Southern Aroostook - 108

Bangor Christian - 107

Schenck - 105

Class D South - 12 Schools

Mount Abram - 213

Old Orchard Beach - 203

Carrabec - 196

Monmouth Academy - 188

Madison - 167

Telstar - 164

Boothbay - 163

Buckfield - 149

Wiscasset - 141

North Yarmouth Academy - 140

St. Dominic Academy - 139

Richmond - 129

Searsport - 124

Under 100 North - 10 Schools

Deer Isle-Stonington - 96

Shead - 91

Washburn - 83

Katahdin - 81

Easton - 74

Wisdom - 73

Ashland - 70

Jonesport-Beals - 63

Van Buren - 56

East Grand - 43

Under 100 South - 9 Schools

Valley - 63

Temple Academy - 60

Rangeley Lakes - 52

Forest Hills - 49

Pine Tree Academy - 49

Greenville - 41

Isleboro - 38

Vinalhaven - 37

North Haven - 30

