Maine Principal’s Classification Committee Approves Revised 5-Class Basketball Proposal

The Maine Principal's Classification Committee approved a revised 5-Class Basketball Proposal on Tuesday, February 11th.

Schools can appeal their placement prior to the Classification Committee's next meeting on March 3rd. They can also appeal on the floor at the Maine Principal's Association full membership meeting in April, where final approval will be given.

Class AA has been eliminated and a new Under 100 Class created. The enrollment numbers for each class would be

  • Class A - Over 670
  • Class B - 450-669
  • Class C - 225-449
  • Class D - 100-224
  • Under 100 - 0-99

Here's where each school would be placed

Class A North - 12 Schools

  • Lewiston - 1655
  • Edward Little - 1136
  • Bangor - 1069
  • Oxford Hills - 1021
  • Hampden Academy - 749
  • Mount Ararat - 738
  • Camden Hills - 737
  • Brunswick - 717
  • Messalonskee - 713
  • Skowhegan - 696
  • Mount Blue - 694
  • Brewer - 693

Class A South - 16 Schools

  • Thornton Academy - 1297
  • Portland - 1146
  • Sanford - 1075
  • Bonny Eagle - 1034
  • Deering - 1033
  • South Portland - 990
  • Noble - 940
  • Windham - 935
  • Scarborough - 911
  • Massabesic - 870
  • Gorham - 813
  • Westbrook - 704
  • Kennebunk - 701
  • Falmouth - 695
  • Biddeford - 689
  • Cheverus - 388

Class B North - 13 Schools

  • Cony - 647
  • Nokomis - 614
  • Gardiner - 583
  • Hermon - 556
  • Old Town - 536
  • Erskine Academy - 533
  • Lawrence - 528
  • Ellsworth - 522
  • John Bapst - 508
  • Waterville - 484
  • MDI - 476
  • Belfast- 471
  • Presque Isle - 456

Class B South - 15 Schools

  • Marshwood- 656
  • Fryeburg Academy - 663
  • Freeport - 629
  • Morse - 629
  • Greely - 613
  • Gray-New Gloucester - 591
  • Yarmouth - 562
  • Lincoln Academy - 555
  • Leavitt - 552
  • Medomak Valley - 552
  • Cape Elizabeth - 511
  • York - 503
  • Lake Region - 500
  • Oceanside - 498
  • Poland - 493

Class C North - 14 Schools

  • Foxcroft Academy - 431
  • Caribou - 422
  • Houlton - 382
  • Orono - 365
  • Bucksport - 358
  • Central - 311
  • Washington Academy - 306
  • Mattanawcook Academy - 294
  • Dexter - 273
  • MCI - 268
  • GSA - 254
  • Fort Kent - 251
  • Sumner - 238
  • Calais - 228

Class C South - 14 Schools

  • Mountain Valley - 415
  • Spruce Mountain - 407
  • Wells - 400
  • Oak Hill - 389
  • Maranacook - 369
  • Winslow - 367
  • Lisbon - 362
  • Traip Academy - 290
  • Mount View - 288
  • Sacopee Valley - 281
  • Waynflete - 254
  • Hall-Dale - 251
  • Dirigo - 228
  • Winthrop - 226

Class D North - 16 Schools

  • Narraguagus - 209
  • Penquis Valley - 178
  • Machias - 168
  • Fort Fairfield - 149
  • Piscataquis - 143
  • Woodland - 140
  • Hodgdon - 138
  • Stearns - 132
  • Penobscot Valley - 129
  • Lee Academy - 120
  • Madawaska - 117
  • Central Aroostook - 115
  • Southern Aroostook - 108
  • Bangor Christian - 107
  • Schenck - 105

Class D South - 12 Schools

  • Mount Abram - 213
  • Old Orchard Beach - 203
  • Carrabec - 196
  • Monmouth Academy - 188
  • Madison - 167
  • Telstar - 164
  • Boothbay - 163
  • Buckfield - 149
  • Wiscasset - 141
  • North Yarmouth Academy - 140
  • St. Dominic Academy - 139
  • Richmond - 129
  • Searsport - 124

Under 100 North - 10 Schools

  • Deer Isle-Stonington - 96
  • Shead - 91
  • Washburn - 83
  • Katahdin - 81
  • Easton - 74
  • Wisdom - 73
  • Ashland - 70
  • Jonesport-Beals - 63
  • Van Buren - 56
  • East Grand - 43

Under 100 South - 9 Schools

  • Valley - 63
  • Temple Academy - 60
  • Rangeley Lakes - 52
  • Forest Hills - 49
  • Pine Tree Academy - 49
  • Greenville - 41
  • Isleboro - 38
  • Vinalhaven - 37
  • North Haven - 30
