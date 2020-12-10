Maine Women Open Season With 62-48 Win At Providence

The University of Maine women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon with a 62-48 win at Providence.

The Maine women, who were tabbed to win the America East Conference in the preseason coach's poll, returned to the court for the first time since mid-March when last season's conference tournament was cut short due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It was a dominating performance from the Black Bears, who held the lead for more than 39-of-the-40 minutes.

Blanca Milan paced the Black Bears, scoring 30 points in her return to action following last year's season-ending injury which afforded the 5th-year senior a medical red shirt. Milan had 14 rebounds and three assists to go along with her 30-point effort.

Sophomore forward Abbe Laurence had 10 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Dor Saar had eight points and four assists. Sophomore guard Anne Simon added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Next up for Maine, it's a date with the University of Rhode Island tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Black Bears will then be off until Sunday, Dec. 20, when they'll play Northeastern on the road.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T UMaine Women 19 14 15 14 62 Providence Women 16 4 19 9 48

Box Score

UMaine

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA FT% PF 1 Olivia Rockwood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 2 2 Lexi Mittelstadt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 3 Anne Simon 1 9 3 2 1 2 3 0.667 1 4 Alba Orois 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.000 4 5 Maeve Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 10 Anna Kahelin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 12 Katie White 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 13 Caroline Bornemann 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.500 1 15 Dor Saar 1 8 3 1 2 0 0 0.000 2 20 Kelly Fogarty 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.000 0 22 Blanca Millan 1 30 13 10 3 1 1 1.000 0 23 Abbe Laurence 1 10 4 4 0 2 4 0.500 1 52 Fanny Wadling 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0 TOTALS 1 62 25 19 6 6 10 0.600 11

Providence