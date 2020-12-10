Maine Women Open Season With 62-48 Win At Providence

The University of Maine women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Thursday afternoon with a 62-48 win at Providence.

The Maine women, who were tabbed to win the America East Conference in the preseason coach's poll, returned to the court for the first time since mid-March when last season's conference tournament was cut short due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It was a dominating performance from the Black Bears, who held the lead for more than 39-of-the-40 minutes.

Blanca Milan paced the Black Bears, scoring 30 points in her return to action following last year's season-ending injury which afforded the 5th-year senior a medical red shirt. Milan had 14 rebounds and three assists to go along with her 30-point effort.

Sophomore forward Abbe Laurence had 10 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Dor Saar had eight points and four assists. Sophomore guard Anne Simon added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Next up for Maine, it's a date with the University of Rhode Island tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Black Bears will then be off until Sunday, Dec. 20, when they'll play Northeastern on the road.

Line Score

1234T
UMaine Women1914151462
Providence Women16419948

Box Score

UMaine

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAFT%PF
1Olivia Rockwood10000000.0002
2Lexi Mittelstadt10000000.0000
3Anne Simon19321230.6671
4Alba Orois12110000.0004
5Maeve Carroll10000000.0000
10Anna Kahelin10000000.0000
12Katie White10000000.0000
13Caroline Bornemann11000120.5001
15Dor Saar18312000.0002
20Kelly Fogarty12110000.0000
22Blanca Millan13013103111.0000
23Abbe Laurence110440240.5001
52Fanny Wadling10000000.0000
TOTALS162251966100.60011

Providence

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAFT%PF
2Chanell Williams18312000.0002
4Sophia Widmeyer10000000.0000
5Kyra Spiwak15110340.7501
10Mary Baskerville16330000.0000
13Grace Efosa-Aguebor12110000.0002
15Lauren Sampson13101000.0001
22Olivia Orlando16220221.0002
23Julia Fabozzi15211000.0000
32Alysda Geary17321000.0004
33Andrea Cooper16330000.0003
TOTALS14819145560.83315
Categories: College Sports, Local Sports, Maine Basketball, Maine Sports, Maine Womens Basketball, Top Stories
