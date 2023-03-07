Mainers Playing Lacrosse at Maine’s Colleges and Universities
Here are the Mainers playing lacrosse at Maine's College and Universities this Spring!
Husson University
Men
- Jacob Larochelle - Senior, John Bapst
- Dean Sinkler - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Gunnar McAllister - Senior, Lawrence
- Jordan Steeves - Sophomore, Massabesic
- Sean Lyne - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Matt Boynton - Senior, Gardiner
- Griffin Madore - Senior, Bonny Eagle
- Daniel Weed - Senior, Scarborough
- Tristan Swan - Sophomore, Leavitt
Women
- Averi Baker - Freshman, Hall-Dale
- Madison Lower - Freshman - Winslow
- Abigail Booth - Junior, Wells
- Emma Doiron - Freshman , Cony
- Laela Martinez - Freshman, Bangor
- Natalie Whitten - Sophomore, Maranacook
- Emma Begin - Sophomore, Lewiston
- Lacey Scanlon - Sophomore, John Bapst
- Jory Boyd - Freshman, Nokomis
Maine Maritime Academy
Men
- Ryan Dery - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Oliver Bird, Junior, Brunswick
- Xander Gurney - Sophomore, Mt. Blue
- Oscar Kwok - Fifth Year, York
- Jack Cesario - Freshman, Noble
- Jayden Wilson - Fifth Year, Lewiston
- Cole Benvides - Junior, South Portland
- Brandon Gagne - Senior, South Portland
- Wilson Higgins - Junior, John Bapst
- Danny Casale - Freshman, Freeport
- Cole Michaud - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Will Farrell - Freshman, Lincoln Academy
- Isaac Dearborn - Senior, Gardiner
- Ben Elliott, - Junior, Windham
- Jacob Belanger - Senior, Brunswick
- Alex Stevens - Junior, South Portland
- Zeb Dufresne - Sophomore, Gray-New Gloucester
- Riley Morin - Junior, Mt. Ararat
- Noah Caramihalis - Junior, York
- Danny Stash - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Rory Carlson - Freshman, Camden Hills
- Dana Hamlin - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
- Elijah Brito - Freshman, Lewiston
- Tristen Albert - Freshman, John Bapst
- Chase McKeen - Freshman, Lewiston
- Rohan Hikel - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
- Robbie Dick - Junior, St. Dom's
- Isaac Sobey - Junior, South Portland
Women
- Hazel Stoddard - Sophomre, Thornton Academy
- Lily Cook - Senior, MDI
- Rebecca Caron - Freshman, Lake Region
- Mackenzie Morin - Sophomore, Bangor
- Olivia Harriman - Senior, John Bapst
- Beth Labbe - Senior, Brunswick
- Sadie Velozo - Sophomore, Leavitt
- Amber Card - Senior, Mt. Ararat
- Frances Spangler - Freshman, GSA
- Hailey Fardon - Freshman, Baxter Academy
Thomas College
Men
- Benjamin Gosselin - Senior, St. Dominic
- Ryan Foster - Freshman, Oak Hill
- William Heywood - Senior, Yarmouth
- Jack Morrill - Freshman, Cony
- Hunter Crocker - Senior, Boothbay
- Max Irons - Senior, Massabesic
- Hunter Simpson - Freshman, Nokomis
- Patrick Buxton - Senior - Deering
- Taylor Webrock - Junior, Camden Hills
- Timothy Worster - Sophomore, Maranacook
- Noah Parenteau - Junior, Thornton Academy
Women
- Sage Brown - Freshman, Lawrence
- Kristiana Washington - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Amanda Blondin- Senior, Gardiner
- Anna Chadwick - Senior, Gardiner
- Aubrey Schaeffer - Graduate Student, Medomak Valley
- Mary LaRochelle - Sophomore, Morse
- Emily Wallingford - Sophomore, St. Dominic
- Molly Littlefield - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
- Samantha Snow - Sophomore, Cheverus
- Alia Chasse - Sophomre , Sanford
- Marissa Laurendeau - Junior, Sanford
- Bronwyn Balboni - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat
- Scarlett Raymond-Ayer - Junior, Hall-Dale
- Elise Syphers - Sophomore, Edward Little
- Lauren Bartlett - Graduate Student, Wells
University of New England
Men
- Gavin Tanis - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Eben Fagonde - Freshman, Camden Hills
- Sean Moore - Freshman, Lisbon
- Jamison Saunders - Freshman, Morse
- Caleb Bowles - Senior, Fryeburg Academy
- Andrew Lawrence - Junior, Greely
- Ryan Vienneau - Senor, Foxcroft Academy
Women
- Ashjan Abdulsalam - Sophomore, Biddeford
- Meagan Donovan - Freshman, Scarborough
- Lexi Delisle - Sophomore, Maranacook
- Emily Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic
- Micaela Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic
UMaine Farmington
Women
- Kate Nowell - Junior, York
- Emma Bourget - Freshman, Gardiner
- Emma Brown - Senior, Lake Region
- Kaya Blackman -Senior, Portland
- Ashlee Farrar - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Ruby McMinis - Freshman, Wells
- Emily Stinson - Senior, Massabesic
- Grace Erskine - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
- Abby Tresfger - Sophomore, South Portland
- Riley Forrest - Sophomore, Deering
- Emilie Crocker - Freshman, Boothbay
St. Joeseph's College
Men
- Brannon Gilbert - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Scott Lynch - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
- Eli Arsenault - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Jacob Fles - Junior, Gardiner
- Tiger Hopkins - Freshman, Oak Hill
- Xavier Michaud - Senior, Oak Hill
- Nick DeLeo - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Zavier Balzano - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Ethan Richard - Senior, Oak Hill
Women
- Lydia Hill - Freshman, Windham
- Celia Melanson - Freshman, Oxford Hills
- Shauna Clark - Sophomore, Messalonskee
- Mackenzie Siebert - Sophomore, Lake Region
- Carson Battaglia - Junior, Gorham
- Ashley Farrington - Freshman, Scarborough
- Megan Mourmouras - Junior, Biddeford
- Elle Hall - Freshman, Lake Region
- Madison Scott - Junior, Greely
- Lydia Dexter - Graduate Student, Messalonskee
- Svea Olson - Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy
USM
Men
- Tucker Nussinow - Sophomore, Kents Hill
- Cayden Poisson-Bragdon - Junior, Lewiston
- Jacob Lang - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Duncan Hayes - Sophomore, Cony
- Andrew James - Sophomore, Deering
- Cruise Lizotte-Johnson - Senior, Sanford
- Omar Contreras - Senior, Deering
- Dylan Whitney - Senior, Wells
- Nolan Winston - Senior, Berwick
- Tanner Nussinow - Freshman, Casco Bay
- Schuyler Wetmore - Senior, Greely
- Aman Zusner - Sophomore, Massabesic
- Derek Malinowski - Senior, Gardiner
- Wylie Fiutak - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
- Luke Gagney - Sophomore, Traip Academy
- Ryan Cummings - Freshman, John Bapst
- Nick James - Senior, Deering
- Jacob Sharp - Freshman, Greely
- Cameron Eckelman - Freshman, Sanford
- Nolan Brenna - Freshman, Windham
- Nathan Plourde - Junior, Oxford Hills
Woman
- Maddie Kinney - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
- Raegan Bechard - Freshman, Cony
- Emily Cloutier - Sophomore, Brunswick
- Paige Rinaldi - Junior, Freeport
- Rachel Shanks - Graduate Student, Lake Region
- Jillian Nichols - Junior, Gorham
- Cecelia Greenleaf - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat
- Kiaya Gatchell - Junior, Deering
- Julia McKenna - Sophomore, Windham
- Maeve McGarrity - Senior, Cheverus
- Ella Nason - Junior, Wells
- Lily Weinrich - Sophomore, North Yarmouth Academy
- Payton Winslow - Graduate Student, St. Dominic
- Elaina Hanselmann - Freshman, Sanford
- Molly Black - Freshman, Windham
- Julia Lucas - Freshman, Morse
- Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot - Junior, Biddeford
- Lydia Laslavic - Sophomre - Oceanside
- Cece Racine - Junior - Lewiston
Colby
Women
- Gretchen Biegel - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle
Bates
Men
- Jake Anasta - Freshman, York
- Max Patterson - Junior, Cape Elizabeth
- Jackson Williams - Senior, Greely
- Wil Masterson - Junior, York
Women
- Annie Lowenstein - Sophomore, Yarmouth
- Allison Greuel - Senior, Freeport
Bowdoin
Men
- Chris Williams - Sophomore, Greely
- Greg Wallace - Junior, Mt. Ararat
- Hunter Steele - Freshman, Lewiston
- Colin Campbell - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
- Josh Baba - Junior, Scarborough
- Harry Millspaugh - Sophomore, Wayneflete
Western New England
Men
- Max Rudgers - Freshman, Brunswick
- Thomas Labbe - Freshman, Brunswick
- Connor Callahan - Freshman, Gorham
Women
- Maggie Holt - Freshman, North Yarmouth Academy
- Emily Lake - Senior, Lake Region
If there are any omissions, or spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP