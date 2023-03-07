Mainers Playing Lacrosse at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

Mainers Playing Lacrosse at Maine&#8217;s Colleges and Universities

Brewer-Northern Maine Lacrosse Exhibition, April 16, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Mainers playing lacrosse at Maine's College and Universities this Spring!

Husson University

Men

  • Jacob Larochelle - Senior, John Bapst
  • Dean Sinkler - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
  • Gunnar McAllister - Senior, Lawrence
  • Jordan Steeves - Sophomore, Massabesic
  • Sean Lyne - Sophomore, Brunswick
  • Matt Boynton - Senior, Gardiner
  • Griffin Madore - Senior, Bonny Eagle
  • Daniel Weed - Senior, Scarborough
  • Tristan Swan - Sophomore, Leavitt

Women

  • Averi Baker - Freshman, Hall-Dale
  • Madison Lower - Freshman - Winslow
  • Abigail Booth - Junior, Wells
  • Emma Doiron - Freshman , Cony
  • Laela Martinez - Freshman, Bangor
  • Natalie Whitten - Sophomore, Maranacook
  • Emma Begin - Sophomore, Lewiston
  • Lacey Scanlon - Sophomore, John Bapst
  • Jory Boyd - Freshman, Nokomis

Maine Maritime Academy

Men

  • Ryan Dery - Sophomore, Scarborough
  • Oliver Bird, Junior, Brunswick
  • Xander Gurney - Sophomore, Mt. Blue
  • Oscar Kwok - Fifth Year, York
  • Jack Cesario - Freshman, Noble
  • Jayden Wilson - Fifth Year, Lewiston
  • Cole Benvides - Junior, South Portland
  • Brandon Gagne - Senior, South Portland
  • Wilson Higgins - Junior, John Bapst
  • Danny Casale - Freshman, Freeport
  • Cole Michaud - Freshman, Thornton Academy
  • Will Farrell - Freshman, Lincoln Academy
  • Isaac Dearborn - Senior, Gardiner
  • Ben Elliott, - Junior, Windham
  • Jacob Belanger - Senior, Brunswick
  • Alex Stevens - Junior, South Portland
  • Zeb Dufresne - Sophomore, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Riley Morin - Junior, Mt. Ararat
  • Noah Caramihalis - Junior, York
  • Danny Stash - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Rory Carlson - Freshman, Camden Hills
  • Dana Hamlin - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
  • Elijah Brito - Freshman, Lewiston
  • Tristen Albert - Freshman, John Bapst
  • Chase McKeen - Freshman, Lewiston
  • Rohan Hikel - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy
  • Robbie Dick - Junior, St. Dom's
  • Isaac Sobey - Junior, South Portland

Women

  • Hazel Stoddard - Sophomre, Thornton Academy
  • Lily Cook - Senior, MDI
  • Rebecca Caron - Freshman, Lake Region
  • Mackenzie Morin - Sophomore, Bangor
  • Olivia Harriman - Senior, John Bapst
  • Beth Labbe - Senior, Brunswick
  • Sadie Velozo - Sophomore, Leavitt
  • Amber Card - Senior, Mt. Ararat
  • Frances Spangler - Freshman, GSA
  • Hailey Fardon - Freshman, Baxter Academy

Thomas College

Men

  • Benjamin Gosselin - Senior, St. Dominic
  • Ryan Foster - Freshman, Oak Hill
  • William Heywood - Senior, Yarmouth
  • Jack Morrill - Freshman, Cony
  • Hunter Crocker - Senior, Boothbay
  • Max Irons - Senior, Massabesic
  • Hunter Simpson - Freshman, Nokomis
  • Patrick Buxton - Senior - Deering
  • Taylor Webrock - Junior, Camden Hills
  • Timothy Worster - Sophomore, Maranacook
  • Noah Parenteau - Junior, Thornton Academy

Women

  • Sage Brown - Freshman, Lawrence
  • Kristiana Washington - Sophomore, Brunswick
  • Amanda Blondin- Senior, Gardiner
  • Anna Chadwick - Senior, Gardiner
  • Aubrey Schaeffer - Graduate Student, Medomak Valley
  • Mary LaRochelle - Sophomore, Morse
  • Emily Wallingford - Sophomore, St. Dominic
  • Molly Littlefield - Sophomore, Oxford Hills
  • Samantha Snow - Sophomore, Cheverus
  • Alia Chasse - Sophomre , Sanford
  • Marissa Laurendeau - Junior, Sanford
  • Bronwyn Balboni - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat
  • Scarlett Raymond-Ayer - Junior, Hall-Dale
  • Elise Syphers - Sophomore, Edward Little
  • Lauren Bartlett - Graduate Student, Wells

University of New England

Men

  • Gavin Tanis - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Eben Fagonde - Freshman, Camden Hills
  • Sean Moore - Freshman, Lisbon
  • Jamison Saunders - Freshman, Morse
  • Caleb Bowles - Senior, Fryeburg Academy
  • Andrew Lawrence - Junior, Greely
  • Ryan Vienneau - Senor, Foxcroft Academy

Women

  • Ashjan Abdulsalam - Sophomore, Biddeford
  • Meagan Donovan - Freshman, Scarborough
  • Lexi Delisle - Sophomore, Maranacook
  • Emily Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic
  • Micaela Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic

UMaine Farmington

Women

  • Kate Nowell - Junior, York
  • Emma Bourget - Freshman, Gardiner
  • Emma Brown - Senior, Lake Region
  • Kaya Blackman -Senior, Portland
  • Ashlee Farrar - Freshman, Oxford Hills
  • Ruby McMinis - Freshman, Wells
  • Emily Stinson - Senior, Massabesic
  • Grace Erskine - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
  • Abby Tresfger - Sophomore, South Portland
  • Riley Forrest - Sophomore, Deering
  • Emilie Crocker - Freshman, Boothbay

St. Joeseph's College

Men

  • Brannon Gilbert - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Scott Lynch - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Eli Arsenault - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Jacob Fles - Junior, Gardiner
  • Tiger Hopkins - Freshman, Oak Hill
  • Xavier Michaud - Senior, Oak Hill
  • Nick DeLeo - Freshman, Thornton Academy
  • Zavier Balzano - Senior, Oxford Hills
  • Ethan Richard - Senior, Oak Hill

Women

  • Lydia Hill - Freshman, Windham
  • Celia Melanson - Freshman, Oxford Hills
  • Shauna Clark - Sophomore, Messalonskee
  • Mackenzie Siebert - Sophomore, Lake Region
  • Carson Battaglia - Junior, Gorham
  • Ashley Farrington - Freshman, Scarborough
  • Megan Mourmouras - Junior, Biddeford
  • Elle Hall - Freshman, Lake Region
  • Madison Scott - Junior, Greely
  • Lydia Dexter - Graduate Student, Messalonskee
  • Svea Olson - Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy

USM

Men

  • Tucker Nussinow - Sophomore, Kents Hill
  • Cayden Poisson-Bragdon - Junior, Lewiston
  • Jacob Lang - Senior, Oxford Hills
  • Duncan Hayes - Sophomore, Cony
  • Andrew James - Sophomore, Deering
  • Cruise Lizotte-Johnson - Senior, Sanford
  • Omar Contreras - Senior, Deering
  • Dylan Whitney - Senior, Wells
  • Nolan Winston - Senior, Berwick
  • Tanner Nussinow - Freshman, Casco Bay
  • Schuyler Wetmore - Senior, Greely
  • Aman Zusner - Sophomore, Massabesic
  • Derek Malinowski - Senior, Gardiner
  • Wylie Fiutak - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
  • Luke Gagney - Sophomore, Traip Academy
  • Ryan Cummings - Freshman, John Bapst
  • Nick James - Senior, Deering
  • Jacob Sharp - Freshman, Greely
  • Cameron Eckelman - Freshman, Sanford
  • Nolan Brenna - Freshman, Windham
  • Nathan Plourde - Junior, Oxford Hills

Woman

  • Maddie Kinney - Freshman, Mt. Ararat
  • Raegan Bechard - Freshman, Cony
  • Emily Cloutier - Sophomore, Brunswick
  • Paige Rinaldi - Junior, Freeport
  • Rachel Shanks - Graduate Student, Lake Region
  • Jillian Nichols - Junior, Gorham
  • Cecelia Greenleaf - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat
  • Kiaya Gatchell - Junior, Deering
  • Julia McKenna - Sophomore, Windham
  • Maeve McGarrity - Senior, Cheverus
  • Ella Nason - Junior, Wells
  • Lily Weinrich - Sophomore, North Yarmouth Academy
  • Payton Winslow - Graduate Student, St. Dominic
  • Elaina Hanselmann - Freshman, Sanford
  • Molly Black - Freshman, Windham
  • Julia Lucas - Freshman, Morse
  • Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot - Junior, Biddeford
  • Lydia Laslavic - Sophomre - Oceanside
  • Cece Racine - Junior - Lewiston

Colby

Women

  • Gretchen Biegel - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle

Bates

Men

  • Jake Anasta - Freshman, York
  • Max Patterson - Junior, Cape Elizabeth
  • Jackson Williams - Senior, Greely
  • Wil Masterson - Junior, York

Women

  • Annie Lowenstein - Sophomore, Yarmouth
  • Allison Greuel - Senior, Freeport

Bowdoin

Men

  • Chris Williams - Sophomore, Greely
  • Greg Wallace - Junior, Mt. Ararat
  • Hunter Steele - Freshman, Lewiston
  • Colin Campbell - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
  • Josh Baba - Junior, Scarborough
  • Harry Millspaugh - Sophomore, Wayneflete

Western New England

Men

  • Max Rudgers - Freshman, Brunswick
  • Thomas Labbe - Freshman, Brunswick
  • Connor Callahan - Freshman, Gorham

Women

  • Maggie Holt - Freshman, North Yarmouth Academy
  • Emily Lake - Senior, Lake Region

If there are any omissions, or spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP

 

