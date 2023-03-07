Mainers Playing Lacrosse at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

Here are the Mainers playing lacrosse at Maine's College and Universities this Spring!

Husson University

Men

Jacob Larochelle - Senior, John Bapst

Dean Sinkler - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Gunnar McAllister - Senior, Lawrence

Jordan Steeves - Sophomore, Massabesic

Sean Lyne - Sophomore, Brunswick

Matt Boynton - Senior, Gardiner

Griffin Madore - Senior, Bonny Eagle

Daniel Weed - Senior, Scarborough

Tristan Swan - Sophomore, Leavitt

Women

Averi Baker - Freshman, Hall-Dale

Madison Lower - Freshman - Winslow

Abigail Booth - Junior, Wells

Emma Doiron - Freshman , Cony

Laela Martinez - Freshman, Bangor

Natalie Whitten - Sophomore, Maranacook

Emma Begin - Sophomore, Lewiston

Lacey Scanlon - Sophomore, John Bapst

Jory Boyd - Freshman, Nokomis

Maine Maritime Academy

Men

Ryan Dery - Sophomore, Scarborough

Oliver Bird, Junior, Brunswick

Xander Gurney - Sophomore, Mt. Blue

Oscar Kwok - Fifth Year, York

Jack Cesario - Freshman, Noble

Jayden Wilson - Fifth Year, Lewiston

Cole Benvides - Junior, South Portland

Brandon Gagne - Senior, South Portland

Wilson Higgins - Junior, John Bapst

Danny Casale - Freshman, Freeport

Cole Michaud - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Will Farrell - Freshman, Lincoln Academy

Isaac Dearborn - Senior, Gardiner

Ben Elliott, - Junior, Windham

Jacob Belanger - Senior, Brunswick

Alex Stevens - Junior, South Portland

Zeb Dufresne - Sophomore, Gray-New Gloucester

Riley Morin - Junior, Mt. Ararat

Noah Caramihalis - Junior, York

Danny Stash - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester

Rory Carlson - Freshman, Camden Hills

Dana Hamlin - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy

Elijah Brito - Freshman, Lewiston

Tristen Albert - Freshman, John Bapst

Chase McKeen - Freshman, Lewiston

Rohan Hikel - Freshman, Fryeburg Academy

Robbie Dick - Junior, St. Dom's

Isaac Sobey - Junior, South Portland

Women

Hazel Stoddard - Sophomre, Thornton Academy

Lily Cook - Senior, MDI

Rebecca Caron - Freshman, Lake Region

Mackenzie Morin - Sophomore, Bangor

Olivia Harriman - Senior, John Bapst

Beth Labbe - Senior, Brunswick

Sadie Velozo - Sophomore, Leavitt

Amber Card - Senior, Mt. Ararat

Frances Spangler - Freshman, GSA

Hailey Fardon - Freshman, Baxter Academy

Thomas College

Men

Benjamin Gosselin - Senior, St. Dominic

Ryan Foster - Freshman, Oak Hill

William Heywood - Senior, Yarmouth

Jack Morrill - Freshman, Cony

Hunter Crocker - Senior, Boothbay

Max Irons - Senior, Massabesic

Hunter Simpson - Freshman, Nokomis

Patrick Buxton - Senior - Deering

Taylor Webrock - Junior, Camden Hills

Timothy Worster - Sophomore, Maranacook

Noah Parenteau - Junior, Thornton Academy

Women

Sage Brown - Freshman, Lawrence

Kristiana Washington - Sophomore, Brunswick

Amanda Blondin- Senior, Gardiner

Anna Chadwick - Senior, Gardiner

Aubrey Schaeffer - Graduate Student, Medomak Valley

Mary LaRochelle - Sophomore, Morse

Emily Wallingford - Sophomore, St. Dominic

Molly Littlefield - Sophomore, Oxford Hills

Samantha Snow - Sophomore, Cheverus

Alia Chasse - Sophomre , Sanford

Marissa Laurendeau - Junior, Sanford

Bronwyn Balboni - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat

Scarlett Raymond-Ayer - Junior, Hall-Dale

Elise Syphers - Sophomore, Edward Little

Lauren Bartlett - Graduate Student, Wells

University of New England

Men

Gavin Tanis - Senior, Thornton Academy

Eben Fagonde - Freshman, Camden Hills

Sean Moore - Freshman, Lisbon

Jamison Saunders - Freshman, Morse

Caleb Bowles - Senior, Fryeburg Academy

Andrew Lawrence - Junior, Greely

Ryan Vienneau - Senor, Foxcroft Academy

Women

Ashjan Abdulsalam - Sophomore, Biddeford

Meagan Donovan - Freshman, Scarborough

Lexi Delisle - Sophomore, Maranacook

Emily Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic

Micaela Jacobs - Freshman, Massabesic

UMaine Farmington

Women

Kate Nowell - Junior, York

Emma Bourget - Freshman, Gardiner

Emma Brown - Senior, Lake Region

Kaya Blackman -Senior, Portland

Ashlee Farrar - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Ruby McMinis - Freshman, Wells

Emily Stinson - Senior, Massabesic

Grace Erskine - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth

Abby Tresfger - Sophomore, South Portland

Riley Forrest - Sophomore, Deering

Emilie Crocker - Freshman, Boothbay

St. Joeseph's College

Men

Brannon Gilbert - Senior, Gray-New Gloucester

Scott Lynch - Junior, Gray-New Gloucester

Eli Arsenault - Senior, Thornton Academy

Jacob Fles - Junior, Gardiner

Tiger Hopkins - Freshman, Oak Hill

Xavier Michaud - Senior, Oak Hill

Nick DeLeo - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Zavier Balzano - Senior, Oxford Hills

Ethan Richard - Senior, Oak Hill

Women

Lydia Hill - Freshman, Windham

Celia Melanson - Freshman, Oxford Hills

Shauna Clark - Sophomore, Messalonskee

Mackenzie Siebert - Sophomore, Lake Region

Carson Battaglia - Junior, Gorham

Ashley Farrington - Freshman, Scarborough

Megan Mourmouras - Junior, Biddeford

Elle Hall - Freshman, Lake Region

Madison Scott - Junior, Greely

Lydia Dexter - Graduate Student, Messalonskee

Svea Olson - Sophomore, Fryeburg Academy

USM

Men

Tucker Nussinow - Sophomore, Kents Hill

Cayden Poisson-Bragdon - Junior, Lewiston

Jacob Lang - Senior, Oxford Hills

Duncan Hayes - Sophomore, Cony

Andrew James - Sophomore, Deering

Cruise Lizotte-Johnson - Senior, Sanford

Omar Contreras - Senior, Deering

Dylan Whitney - Senior, Wells

Nolan Winston - Senior, Berwick

Tanner Nussinow - Freshman, Casco Bay

Schuyler Wetmore - Senior, Greely

Aman Zusner - Sophomore, Massabesic

Derek Malinowski - Senior, Gardiner

Wylie Fiutak - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth

Luke Gagney - Sophomore, Traip Academy

Ryan Cummings - Freshman, John Bapst

Nick James - Senior, Deering

Jacob Sharp - Freshman, Greely

Cameron Eckelman - Freshman, Sanford

Nolan Brenna - Freshman, Windham

Nathan Plourde - Junior, Oxford Hills

Woman

Maddie Kinney - Freshman, Mt. Ararat

Raegan Bechard - Freshman, Cony

Emily Cloutier - Sophomore, Brunswick

Paige Rinaldi - Junior, Freeport

Rachel Shanks - Graduate Student, Lake Region

Jillian Nichols - Junior, Gorham

Cecelia Greenleaf - Sophomore, Mt. Ararat

Kiaya Gatchell - Junior, Deering

Julia McKenna - Sophomore, Windham

Maeve McGarrity - Senior, Cheverus

Ella Nason - Junior, Wells

Lily Weinrich - Sophomore, North Yarmouth Academy

Payton Winslow - Graduate Student, St. Dominic

Elaina Hanselmann - Freshman, Sanford

Molly Black - Freshman, Windham

Julia Lucas - Freshman, Morse

Zowie Cheetham-Wilmot - Junior, Biddeford

Lydia Laslavic - Sophomre - Oceanside

Cece Racine - Junior - Lewiston

Colby

Women

Gretchen Biegel - Sophomore, Bonny Eagle

Bates

Men

Jake Anasta - Freshman, York

Max Patterson - Junior, Cape Elizabeth

Jackson Williams - Senior, Greely

Wil Masterson - Junior, York

Women

Annie Lowenstein - Sophomore, Yarmouth

Allison Greuel - Senior, Freeport

Bowdoin

Men

Chris Williams - Sophomore, Greely

Greg Wallace - Junior, Mt. Ararat

Hunter Steele - Freshman, Lewiston

Colin Campbell - Freshman, Cape Elizabeth

Josh Baba - Junior, Scarborough

Harry Millspaugh - Sophomore, Wayneflete

Western New England

Men

Max Rudgers - Freshman, Brunswick

Thomas Labbe - Freshman, Brunswick

Connor Callahan - Freshman, Gorham

Women

Maggie Holt - Freshman, North Yarmouth Academy

Emily Lake - Senior, Lake Region

If there are any omissions, or spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP