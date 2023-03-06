Southern Aroostook Boys Repeat as Class D State Champs Beating Forest Hills 83-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]
For the 2nd year in a row, the Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team won the Class D State Gold Ball, defeating Forest Hills. The Warriors beat Forest Hills 83-56 on Monday, March 6th, after beating Forest Hills 82-61 in 2022.
The Warriors set a state record for the most 3-pointers in a Class D State Title Game with 9. The previous record was 8 held by Richmond in 2008 and Dirigo in 2011!
Southern Aroostook led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook was up 57-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Dylan Burpee had 36 points for the Warriors including 4 3-pointers. Graham Siltz had 21 points with a 3-pointers. Camden Porter had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 8-9 from the free throw line.
Forest Hills was led by Mason Desjardins with 34 points including 6 3-pointers. Cooper Daigle had 11 points. Blaine Nadeau had a 3-pointer. Forest Hills was 9-12 from the free throw line.
Forest Hills season comes to an end with a 18-4 record.
Southern Aroostook was undefeated with a 22-0 record and the Gold Ball!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Forest Hills Boys
|15
|9
|12
|20
|56
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|19
|24
|14
|26
|83
Box Score
Forest Hills
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Blaine Nadeau
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Cooper Daigle
|11
|3
|-
|5
|8
|Braiden Welch
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Desjardins
|34
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Aaden Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddox Cuddy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leo Campbell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hiram Logstan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|13
|7
|9
|12
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Drake Weston
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dillan Bishop
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Collier
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Dylan Burpee
|36
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Ryder Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lincoln Hardy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camden Porter
|13
|2
|3
|-
|-
|Trafton Russell
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Richard Chambers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Graham Siltz
|21
|9
|1
|-
|1
|Brennan Burpee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|83
|24
|9
|8
|9
Check out the photos from the game