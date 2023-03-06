Southern Aroostook Boys Repeat as Class D State Champs Beating Forest Hills 83-56 [STATS & PHOTOS]

For the 2nd year in a row, the Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team won the Class D State Gold Ball, defeating Forest Hills. The Warriors beat Forest Hills 83-56 on Monday, March 6th, after beating Forest Hills 82-61 in 2022.

The Warriors set a state record for the most 3-pointers in a Class D State Title Game with 9. The previous record was 8 held by Richmond in 2008 and Dirigo in 2011!

Southern Aroostook led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Southern Aroostook was up 57-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dylan Burpee had 36 points for the Warriors including 4 3-pointers. Graham Siltz had 21 points with a 3-pointers. Camden Porter had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had a 3-pointer. Southern Aroostook was 8-9 from the free throw line.

Forest Hills was led by Mason Desjardins with 34 points including 6 3-pointers. Cooper Daigle had 11 points. Blaine Nadeau had a 3-pointer. Forest Hills was 9-12 from the free throw line.

Forest Hills season comes to an end with a 18-4 record.

Southern Aroostook was undefeated with a 22-0 record and the Gold Ball!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Forest Hills Boys 15 9 12 20 56 Southern Aroostook Boys 19 24 14 26 83

Box Score

Forest Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Blaine Nadeau 7 2 1 - - Cooper Daigle 11 3 - 5 8 Braiden Welch 2 1 - - - Mason Desjardins 34 6 6 4 4 Aaden Nadeau 0 - - - - Maddox Cuddy 0 - - - - Leo Campbell 0 - - - - Hiram Logstan 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 13 7 9 12

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Drake Weston 2 1 - - - Dillan Bishop 0 - - - - Andrew Chambers 0 - - - - Ethan Collier 3 - 1 - - Dylan Burpee 36 9 4 6 6 Ryder Russell 0 - - - - Lincoln Hardy 0 - - - - Camden Porter 13 2 3 - - Trafton Russell 8 3 - 2 2 Richard Chambers 0 - - - - Graham Siltz 21 9 1 - 1 Brennan Burpee 0 - - - - Andrew Lewis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 83 24 9 8 9

