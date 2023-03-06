Brewer’s Brady Saunders and Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber Named Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists

On March 3, 2023, the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games in partnership with the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches (MABC) announced the top three finalists for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball.

This award is presented each year to the senior boy and girl student-athlete who has exhibited outstanding skills throughout his and her career, has made a significant impact on his and her team, has demonstrated respect for the game through leadership on and off the court, has epitomized the values of sportsmanship and has been a positive school and community citizen. The finalists are as follows:

2023 Mr. Maine Basketball Top 3:

Will Davis of Thornton Academy

Brady Saunders of Brewer

Silvano Ismail of Cheverus

2023 Miss Maine Basketball Top 3:

Sierra Carson of Oxford Hills

Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner

Elise MacNair of Old Orchard Beach

Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semi-finalists are all selected by MABC from nominees submitted by Maine’s High School Basketball Coaches. All-Star ballots are mailed to every high school coach in Maine, and results are tabulated by MABC officials. Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball award recipients are selected by a committee of former high school coaches, current college coaches, and members of the media throughout the state.

The winners of this prestigious award will be announced at the Anah Shrine Hall on Friday, March 10 at approximately 7:15 pm.

