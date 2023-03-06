Bangor and Hampden Academy’s Hockey Playoffs Postponed a Day

The Maine Principal's Association sent out the following release on Monday afternoon, March 6th.

Due to the storm this past weekend there were a number of playoff ice hockey games postponed and rescheduled to Monday, March 6. As a result, the next round of the boy’s ice hockey playoffs scheduled at the Cross Insurance Arena have been moved from Tuesday, March 7 to Wednesday, March 8. Below is the order of play that will take place on Wednesday.

4 p.m. South Portland/Freeport/Wayneflete vs. Falmouth

6 p.m. Bangor vs. Thornton Academy

8 p.m. Brunswick or York vs. Cape Elizabeth or Cheverus/Yarmouth

This weekend also saw the Colby College Women’s Ice Hockey team receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. As a result, they will be hosting a playoff game at home on Wednesday, March 8 and the Class B North game between Hampden Academy and Messalonskee will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 pm at Colby College.