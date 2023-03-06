Queens of Class D – Southern Aroostook Beats Seacoast Christian 68-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Queens of Class D &#8211; Southern Aroostook Beats Seacoast Christian 68-30 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook-Seacoast Christian March 6, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Southern Aroostook Girls Basketball Team won their 4th Gold Ball in 5 season on Monday night, March 6th, beating Seacoast Christian 68-30 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The score was 11-9 in the 1st Quarter before Southern Aroostook went on a 30-0 run to put the game away.

The score was 19-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 43-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors were up 57-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Seacoast Christian only has 7 players on their team, and dressed only 6 with 1 injured.

The Warriors were led by Madison Russell with 19 points while Cami Shields had 17 points. Ally Shields finished with 11 points. Emmalee Landry, Ally Shields and Cami Shields each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 1-5 from the free throw line.

Seacoast Christian was led by Breckyn Winship with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Ellie Leech had 10 points. Seacoast Christian was 6-11 from the free throw line.

Seacoast Christian's season comes to an end with a 12-10 record.

Southern Aroostook's season ends with a Gold Ball and a 19-3 record.

Line Score

1234T
Seacoast Christian Girls9471030
Southern Aroostook Girls1924141168

 

Box Score

Seacoast Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Odess21---
Apryl Akerberg0----
Ellie Leech102-68
Bri Cluff0---2
Breckyn Winship1652-1
Adaline Luther21---
Keira Hart0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3092611

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary0----
Olivia Ellingwood0----
Emmalee Landry721-3
Ally Shields1141--
Madison Russell1981-1
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood42---
Alexa Hersey0----
Madison Shields21---
Cami Shields178-11
Callie  Russell42---
Libby Anderson42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS6829315

Check out the photos from the game

Southern Aroostook - Seacoast Christian Class D Championship

The Southern Aroostook Warriors took on Seacoast Christian on Monday, March 6th in the Class D State Championship
