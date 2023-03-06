Queens of Class D – Southern Aroostook Beats Seacoast Christian 68-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Southern Aroostook Girls Basketball Team won their 4th Gold Ball in 5 season on Monday night, March 6th, beating Seacoast Christian 68-30 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The score was 11-9 in the 1st Quarter before Southern Aroostook went on a 30-0 run to put the game away.

The score was 19-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 43-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors were up 57-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Seacoast Christian only has 7 players on their team, and dressed only 6 with 1 injured.

The Warriors were led by Madison Russell with 19 points while Cami Shields had 17 points. Ally Shields finished with 11 points. Emmalee Landry, Ally Shields and Cami Shields each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 1-5 from the free throw line.

Seacoast Christian was led by Breckyn Winship with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Ellie Leech had 10 points. Seacoast Christian was 6-11 from the free throw line.

Seacoast Christian's season comes to an end with a 12-10 record.

Southern Aroostook's season ends with a Gold Ball and a 19-3 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Seacoast Christian Girls 9 4 7 10 30 Southern Aroostook Girls 19 24 14 11 68

Box Score

Seacoast Christian

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ellie Odess 2 1 - - - Apryl Akerberg 0 - - - - Ellie Leech 10 2 - 6 8 Bri Cluff 0 - - - 2 Breckyn Winship 16 5 2 - 1 Adaline Luther 2 1 - - - Keira Hart 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 9 2 6 11

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 0 - - - - Emmalee Landry 7 2 1 - 3 Ally Shields 11 4 1 - - Madison Russell 19 8 1 - 1 Emma Stubbs 0 - - - - Lexi Rackliff 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 4 2 - - - Alexa Hersey 0 - - - - Madison Shields 2 1 - - - Cami Shields 17 8 - 1 1 Callie Russell 4 2 - - - Libby Anderson 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 68 29 3 1 5

