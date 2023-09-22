Mattanawcook Academy Boys’ Soccer Snaps 50-game Losing Streak

It wasn't a win, but the Mattanawcook Academy Boy's Soccer Team's 50-game losing streak is no more!

According to Jeremy Weatherbee the Lynx Athletic Director

"Behind a strong second half effort, the Lynx battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie PCHS 3-3, snapping a 50 game losing streak. After being down 2-0, Avery Jordan got the Lynx on the board after carrying the ball down the line and getting by the goalie.

PCHS then scored to go up 3-1, but the Lynx answered when Aiden White headed in a Corey Atwood corner kick.

The Lynx continued their scoring when Jordan headed in Atwood's corner kick with 8 minutes to play.

Strong goalie play from Carter Noble kept the rest of regulation and both overtimes scoreless. Noble made 13 saves on 18 PCHS shots."

The Lynx are now 0-3-1. They play at Calais on Saturday, September 23rd.

PCHS are 2-2-1 on the season. They play at Penobscot Valley on Saturday, September 23rd at 1 p.m.

