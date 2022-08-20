Mattanawcook Academy – Foxcroft Academy Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
10 Girl's Soccer Teams played in Orono on Saturday, August 20th with temperatures in the high 80's by mid-morning. 3 fields were used with 2-25 minute halves for each game.
Teams participating included
- Bangor
- Brewer #1 and Brewer #2
- Bucksport
- Central
- Foxcroft Academy
- Mattanawcook
- Old Town
- Orono
- PVHS
Check out photos from the day
Mattanawcook Academy - Foxcroft Academy Girl's Soccer Scrimmage
The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Girl's Soccer Team scrimmaged the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Saturday, August 20th at the Orono Play Day. This was Mattanawcook Academy's 2nd game while the 3rd game for the Foxcroft Academy Ponies