Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings – Week 8 (October 24)

Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings – Week 8 (October 24)

Photo Chris Popper

Week 8 of the Maine High School Football Season is over, and with that the 8-Man and Class B schools have concluded their regular season. Both Class A and Class C have 1 more week before their playoffs are finalized.

The 8-Man Schools will begin their playoffs this weekend, and the Class B Schools will begin prelim games, with the top 2 schools having byes and 3 playing 6 and 4 playing 5 to determine the final 4 teams in the semifinals.

The 8-Man State Championships will be held on Saturday November 14th at Edward Little High School in Lewiston.

The Class A and Class B State Championships will be held at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday, November 21st and the Class C and Class D State Championships will be held at Lewiston High School.

Here are the Crabtree Standings.

Class A North - Top 4 Teams Qualify

  1. Oxford Hills  6-1 132.011
  2. Portland 6-2  120.763
  3. Windham 5-4  112.500
  4. Bangor 4-3  96.765
  5. Edward Little 3-4  88.140
  6. Deering 1-7  64.167
  7. Lewiston 0-7  58.491

Class A South - Top 4 Teams Qualify

  1. Bonny Eagle 7-1  145.991
  2. Thornton Academy 8-0  143.636
  3. Massabesic 5-2  117.725
  4. Noble 3-5  107.870
  5. South Portland 4-4  100.000
  6. Sanford 1-7  71.576
  7. Scarborough 0-7  56.364

Class B North - Top 6 Teams Qualified

  1. Lawrence 8-0  142.188
  2. Cony 7-1  132.813
  3. Skowhegan 5-3  114.063
  4. Fryeburg Academy 4-4  104.688
  5. Messalonskee 4-4  96.032
  6. Brunswick 2-6  81.250
  7. Mt. Blue 2-6  78.968
  8. Camden Hills 1-7  65.625

Class B South - Top 6 Teams Qualified

  1. Marshwood 7-1  128.125
  2. Kennebunk 6-2  119.444
  3. Biddeford 5-3  109.375
  4. Falmouth  3-5  96.875
  5. Westbrook 3-5  92.188
  6. Cheverus 3-5  95.938
  7. Gorham 2-6  80.556

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Leavitt 8-0  148.438
  2. Greely 7-1  142.188
  3. Hermon 6-2  126.563
  4. Foxcroft Academy 7-1  125.000
  5. Wells 5-3  123.438
  6. Oceanside 5-3  106.250
  7. Nokomis 3-5  95.313
  8. Gardiner 3-5  93.750
  9. York 3-5  84.375
  10. Medomak Valley 79.688
  11. Brewer 1-7  57.813
  12. Hampden Academy 0-8  51.563

Class D North - Top 6 Teams Qualified

  1. Winslow 7-1  137.500
  2. MCI 6-2  103.125
  3. John Bapst 4-4  98.438
  4. Mattanawcook Academy 3-5  89.063
  5. Madison 2-6  85.938
  6. Oak Hill 1-7  70.313
  7. Belfast 2-6  64.063

Class D South - Top 6 Teams Qualified

  1. Freeport 6-2  128.688
  2. Winthrop 7-1  123.438
  3. Morse 5-3  109.375
  4. Lisbon 5-3  104.688
  5. Dirigo 2-6  85.938
  6. Mountain Valley 2-6  70.313
  7. Poland 1-7  67.188

8-Man Large School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified

  1. Old Town 7-1  125.595
  2. MDI 5-3  105.357
  3. Ellsworth 4-4  102.381
  4. Houlton 1-7  73.790
  5. Waterville 1-7  66.598

8-Man Large School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified

  1. Yarmouth 8-0  150.000
  2. Spruce Mountain 6-2  116.935
  3. Cape Elizabeth 6-2  116.935
  4. Gray-New Gloucester 5-2  114.021
  5. Lake Region 2-6  90.079
  6. Mt. Ararat 0-8  71.429

8-Man Small School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified

  1. Stearns/Schenck 8-0  136.667
  2. Orono 3-4  120.635
  3. Washington Academy 5-2  111.051
  4. Bucksport 3-4  104.396
  5. Dexter 2-5  73.669

8-Man Small School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified

  1. Old Orchard Beach 8-0  139.344
  2. Boothbay 5-2  109.164
  3. Telstar 3-5  95.565
  4. Maranacook 3-4  92.957
  5. Sacopee Valley 2-6  80.000
  6. Traip Academy 1-7  60.041
  7. Mount View 0-7  41.509

 

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Categories: High School Football, High School Sports

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