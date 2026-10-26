Maine High School Football Crabtree Standings – Week 8 (October 24)
Week 8 of the Maine High School Football Season is over, and with that the 8-Man and Class B schools have concluded their regular season. Both Class A and Class C have 1 more week before their playoffs are finalized.
The 8-Man Schools will begin their playoffs this weekend, and the Class B Schools will begin prelim games, with the top 2 schools having byes and 3 playing 6 and 4 playing 5 to determine the final 4 teams in the semifinals.
The 8-Man State Championships will be held on Saturday November 14th at Edward Little High School in Lewiston.
The Class A and Class B State Championships will be held at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday, November 21st and the Class C and Class D State Championships will be held at Lewiston High School.
Here are the Crabtree Standings.
Class A North - Top 4 Teams Qualify
- Oxford Hills 6-1 132.011
- Portland 6-2 120.763
- Windham 5-4 112.500
- Bangor 4-3 96.765
- Edward Little 3-4 88.140
- Deering 1-7 64.167
- Lewiston 0-7 58.491
Class A South - Top 4 Teams Qualify
- Bonny Eagle 7-1 145.991
- Thornton Academy 8-0 143.636
- Massabesic 5-2 117.725
- Noble 3-5 107.870
- South Portland 4-4 100.000
- Sanford 1-7 71.576
- Scarborough 0-7 56.364
Class B North - Top 6 Teams Qualified
- Lawrence 8-0 142.188
- Cony 7-1 132.813
- Skowhegan 5-3 114.063
- Fryeburg Academy 4-4 104.688
- Messalonskee 4-4 96.032
- Brunswick 2-6 81.250
- Mt. Blue 2-6 78.968
- Camden Hills 1-7 65.625
Class B South - Top 6 Teams Qualified
- Marshwood 7-1 128.125
- Kennebunk 6-2 119.444
- Biddeford 5-3 109.375
- Falmouth 3-5 96.875
- Westbrook 3-5 92.188
- Cheverus 3-5 95.938
- Gorham 2-6 80.556
Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Leavitt 8-0 148.438
- Greely 7-1 142.188
- Hermon 6-2 126.563
- Foxcroft Academy 7-1 125.000
- Wells 5-3 123.438
- Oceanside 5-3 106.250
- Nokomis 3-5 95.313
- Gardiner 3-5 93.750
- York 3-5 84.375
- Medomak Valley 79.688
- Brewer 1-7 57.813
- Hampden Academy 0-8 51.563
Class D North - Top 6 Teams Qualified
- Winslow 7-1 137.500
- MCI 6-2 103.125
- John Bapst 4-4 98.438
- Mattanawcook Academy 3-5 89.063
- Madison 2-6 85.938
- Oak Hill 1-7 70.313
- Belfast 2-6 64.063
Class D South - Top 6 Teams Qualified
- Freeport 6-2 128.688
- Winthrop 7-1 123.438
- Morse 5-3 109.375
- Lisbon 5-3 104.688
- Dirigo 2-6 85.938
- Mountain Valley 2-6 70.313
- Poland 1-7 67.188
8-Man Large School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified
- Old Town 7-1 125.595
- MDI 5-3 105.357
- Ellsworth 4-4 102.381
- Houlton 1-7 73.790
- Waterville 1-7 66.598
8-Man Large School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified
- Yarmouth 8-0 150.000
- Spruce Mountain 6-2 116.935
- Cape Elizabeth 6-2 116.935
- Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 114.021
- Lake Region 2-6 90.079
- Mt. Ararat 0-8 71.429
8-Man Small School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified
- Stearns/Schenck 8-0 136.667
- Orono 3-4 120.635
- Washington Academy 5-2 111.051
- Bucksport 3-4 104.396
- Dexter 2-5 73.669
8-Man Small School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified
- Old Orchard Beach 8-0 139.344
- Boothbay 5-2 109.164
- Telstar 3-5 95.565
- Maranacook 3-4 92.957
- Sacopee Valley 2-6 80.000
- Traip Academy 1-7 60.041
- Mount View 0-7 41.509
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Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder