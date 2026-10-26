Week 8 of the Maine High School Football Season is over, and with that the 8-Man and Class B schools have concluded their regular season. Both Class A and Class C have 1 more week before their playoffs are finalized.

The 8-Man Schools will begin their playoffs this weekend, and the Class B Schools will begin prelim games, with the top 2 schools having byes and 3 playing 6 and 4 playing 5 to determine the final 4 teams in the semifinals.

The 8-Man State Championships will be held on Saturday November 14th at Edward Little High School in Lewiston.

The Class A and Class B State Championships will be held at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday, November 21st and the Class C and Class D State Championships will be held at Lewiston High School.

Here are the Crabtree Standings.

Class A North - Top 4 Teams Qualify

Oxford Hills 6-1 132.011 Portland 6-2 120.763 Windham 5-4 112.500 Bangor 4-3 96.765 Edward Little 3-4 88.140 Deering 1-7 64.167 Lewiston 0-7 58.491

Class A South - Top 4 Teams Qualify

Bonny Eagle 7-1 145.991 Thornton Academy 8-0 143.636 Massabesic 5-2 117.725 Noble 3-5 107.870 South Portland 4-4 100.000 Sanford 1-7 71.576 Scarborough 0-7 56.364

Class B North - Top 6 Teams Qualified

Lawrence 8-0 142.188 Cony 7-1 132.813 Skowhegan 5-3 114.063 Fryeburg Academy 4-4 104.688 Messalonskee 4-4 96.032 Brunswick 2-6 81.250 Mt. Blue 2-6 78.968 Camden Hills 1-7 65.625

Class B South - Top 6 Teams Qualified

Marshwood 7-1 128.125 Kennebunk 6-2 119.444 Biddeford 5-3 109.375 Falmouth 3-5 96.875 Westbrook 3-5 92.188 Cheverus 3-5 95.938 Gorham 2-6 80.556

Class C - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Leavitt 8-0 148.438 Greely 7-1 142.188 Hermon 6-2 126.563 Foxcroft Academy 7-1 125.000 Wells 5-3 123.438 Oceanside 5-3 106.250 Nokomis 3-5 95.313 Gardiner 3-5 93.750 York 3-5 84.375 Medomak Valley 79.688 Brewer 1-7 57.813 Hampden Academy 0-8 51.563

Class D North - Top 6 Teams Qualified

Winslow 7-1 137.500 MCI 6-2 103.125 John Bapst 4-4 98.438 Mattanawcook Academy 3-5 89.063 Madison 2-6 85.938 Oak Hill 1-7 70.313 Belfast 2-6 64.063

Class D South - Top 6 Teams Qualified

Freeport 6-2 128.688 Winthrop 7-1 123.438 Morse 5-3 109.375 Lisbon 5-3 104.688 Dirigo 2-6 85.938 Mountain Valley 2-6 70.313 Poland 1-7 67.188

8-Man Large School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified

Old Town 7-1 125.595 MDI 5-3 105.357 Ellsworth 4-4 102.381 Houlton 1-7 73.790 Waterville 1-7 66.598

8-Man Large School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified

Yarmouth 8-0 150.000 Spruce Mountain 6-2 116.935 Cape Elizabeth 6-2 116.935 Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 114.021 Lake Region 2-6 90.079 Mt. Ararat 0-8 71.429

8-Man Small School North - Top 4 Teams Qualified

Stearns/Schenck 8-0 136.667 Orono 3-4 120.635 Washington Academy 5-2 111.051 Bucksport 3-4 104.396 Dexter 2-5 73.669

8-Man Small School South - Top 4 Teams Qualified

Old Orchard Beach 8-0 139.344 Boothbay 5-2 109.164 Telstar 3-5 95.565 Maranacook 3-4 92.957 Sacopee Valley 2-6 80.000 Traip Academy 1-7 60.041 Mount View 0-7 41.509