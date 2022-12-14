Mattanawcook Girls Top Woodland 66-15 [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Woodland 66-15 in Lincoln on Tuesday, December 15th.

Mattanawcook Academy led 23-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lynx were up 56-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Addison Cyr who finished with 22 points. Lily Wotton had 12 point and Megan House finished with 10 points. The Lynx were 9-17 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Navenah De La Cruz, Lauren House and Jalyn Crosby.

Woodland was led by Nicole Cox and Kaylin Hamilton who each had 4 points. They were 3-10 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy is 1-1. They play at Calais on December 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Woodland is 1-1, they play at Schenck on Tuesday December 20th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Pat House for the stats!

Box Score

Woodland

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Nicole Cox42--3
Karleigh Smith1--13
Hanna Lockenwitz0----
Amy Cox31-12
Brooke Smith1--12
Chole Farrar21---
Emma Bailey0----
Kaylin Hamilton42---
Bailey Fields0----
Autumn Hanas0----
Emma Hiland0----
Mykalah Howard0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS156-310

Mattanawcook Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Julianna  Cloukey0----
Sophie Blomsma0----
Navenah De La Cruz511--
Kiara Jenkins0----
Lauren House511--
Jalyn Crosby3-1--
Megan House105--2
Jennie Whitten0----
Chloe Wotton1--12
Maya Gammon0----
Lily Wotton125-23
Kaitlyn Thornton63---
Molly Graham21--2
Addison Cyr228-68
TEAM0----
TOTALS66243917

 

