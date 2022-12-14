Mattanawcook Girls Top Woodland 66-15 [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Woodland 66-15 in Lincoln on Tuesday, December 15th.

Mattanawcook Academy led 23-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lynx were up 56-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Addison Cyr who finished with 22 points. Lily Wotton had 12 point and Megan House finished with 10 points. The Lynx were 9-17 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Navenah De La Cruz, Lauren House and Jalyn Crosby.

Woodland was led by Nicole Cox and Kaylin Hamilton who each had 4 points. They were 3-10 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy is 1-1. They play at Calais on December 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Woodland is 1-1, they play at Schenck on Tuesday December 20th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Pat House for the stats!

Box Score

Woodland

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Nicole Cox 4 2 - - 3 Karleigh Smith 1 - - 1 3 Hanna Lockenwitz 0 - - - - Amy Cox 3 1 - 1 2 Brooke Smith 1 - - 1 2 Chole Farrar 2 1 - - - Emma Bailey 0 - - - - Kaylin Hamilton 4 2 - - - Bailey Fields 0 - - - - Autumn Hanas 0 - - - - Emma Hiland 0 - - - - Mykalah Howard 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 15 6 - 3 10

Mattanawcook Academy