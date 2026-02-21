The #1 Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx beat #3 Foxcroft Academy 41-22 to win the Class C Northern Maine Class C Championship on Saturday night, February 21st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mattanawcook Academy led 6-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 22-6 at the half and 29-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Megan House led the Lady Lynx with 17 points while Addison Cyr had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mattanawcook Academy was 4-5 from the free throw line.

Alli Cook led Foxcroft academy with 8 points while Kassidy Lebel and Maddie Muth each had 6 points.

Mattanawcook Academy will play #1 Spruce Mountain in the State Final on Saturday, February 28th at 7 pm. at the Augusta Civic Center. Spruce Mountain beat Wells 51-29 to win the South Regional Final.

Check out the photos