MDI Beats Gray-New Gloucester 56-22 [PHOTOSs]

The MDI Trojans Football Team beat the Gray-New Gloucester Patriots 56-22 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Senior Recognition Night, October 13, 2022. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, October 14th but was moved up a day because of the anticipated weather.

The Patriots won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. After taking over on their own 35 Gray-New Gloucester was forced to punt. MDI took over on their own 27 yard line.

it took just 2:20 and MDI scored the 1st touchdown of the night, on an Alex Gray 2 yard run. The 2-point coversion was good, and MDI led 8-0.

On their next possession, the Patriots were again forced to punt. MDI took over on their own 37 yard linie.

The Trojans scored again, on another run by Gray, this time a 1 yard run. The drive took 3:56. The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 14-0.

Gray-New Gloucester took over on their own 25 yard line. Michael Ryan scored on a 75 yard run, taking just 7 seconds to score. The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 14-6.

After a MDI punt and a Gray-New Gloucester punt, the Trojans took over on their own 38 yard line with 7:10 remaining in the 1st Half. It took jut 1:41 and Spencer Laurendeau scored the 1st of his 6 touchdowns on the night. This was a 6 yard run. The 2-point conversion was good, and with 5:29 left in the 1st Half, MDI led 22-6.

Gray-New Gloucester has an excellent kicker/punter in Senior Alexander Henry. He proved it, kicking a 30 yard field goal, and with 4:10 left in the 1st Half, MDI led 22-9.

MDI scored again, with 1:34 left in the 1st Half, Laurendeau's 2nd of the night. This time he scampered for 4 yards and the score. The 2-point conversion was not good, and MDI led 28-9.

Gray-New Gloucester wasn't done, as they scored with 13.1 seconds left, with Michael Ryan scoring. Henry split the uprights on the point after, and MDI led 28-16.

MDI led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI started the 2nd Hal on their own 20 yard line after Henry kicked the ball through the end zone. The Trojans then fumbled and Gray-New Gloucester recovered the ball on the MDI 15 yard line.

But the MDI defense forced a Patriot fumble on the next play and Laurendeau scored his 3rd touchdown, this time a 12 yard run, with 9:18 left in the 3rd Quarter. The drive took 3:31 and with the 2-point conversion good, MDI led 36-16.

Michael Ryan was then picked off and the Trojans scored again. Laurendeau scored his 4th touchdown, this time on a 48 yard run. The drive took 1:28 and when the 2-point conversion was good, MDI led 44-16.

The Patriots weren't done, as they scored again with 9:04 left in the game, on a 12 yard pass from Michael Ryan to Brady Castrucci. The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 44-22.

Laurendeau scored his 5th and 6th touchdowns of the night. The 5th was a 37 yard run with 7:19 left in the game. The point after was no good and MDI led 50-22.

The last touchdown was scored with 4;13 left in the game. Laurendeau ran for 42 yards. The point after was no good and MDI closed the game out with a 56-22 win.

MDI Stats

Rushing

Aiden Grant 17 carries 211 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 13 carries 220 yards

Alex Gray 7 carries 18 yards

Passing

Spencer Laurendeau 4-6 40 yards

Alex Gray 2-4 36 yards

Receiving

Spencer Laurendeau 2 receptions 36 yards

Brendan Graves 2 receptions 20 yards

Sam Sinclair 1 reception 9 yards

Aiden Grant 1 reception 4 yards

Gray-New Gloucester

Rushing

Brady Castrucci 10 carries 29 yards

Dillon Youong 9 carries 31 yards

Kobi Conant 7 carries 13 yards

Michael Ryan 5 carries 96 yards

Gracen Golebiewski 3 carries 30 yards

Miles Post 2 carries 7 yards

Isaac Ormberg 2 carries 1 yard

Passing

Michael Ryan 6-13 1 touchdown, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Kobi Conant 0-1

Receptions

Brady Castrucci 4 receptions 59 yards

Kobi Conant 1 reception 30 yards

Benjamin Powell 1 reception 4 yards

MDI is now 4-2. They finish up the regular season at Lake Region on Saturday, October 22nd at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Gray-New Gloucester is now 2-3. They play host to Ellsworth on Friday, October 21st at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

