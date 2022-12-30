MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th.

The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 53-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

All of MDI's available players scored. Spencer Laurendeau led the way with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Kadin Reed added 11 with 1 3-pointer. Cal Hodgon, Ethan Sosa and Evan Ankrom all drained a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 14 points with 1 3-pointer. Owen Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks were 5-10 from the free throw line

MDI is now 3-2. The Trojans head to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Tuesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 1-4. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Boys 7 9 10 8 34 MDI Boys 22 19 12 19 72

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carter Wiggin 0 - - - - Charles Whitehouse 0 - - - - Jacob Glidden 0 - - - - Colvin Hamm 0 - - - - Greyson Hanlon 0 - - - - Bryce Edwards 14 5 1 1 2 Madden Henderson 0 - - - - Caleb Doughty 2 1 - - - Carter Brocato 0 - - - - Bryan White 0 - - - - Owen Wyman 11 4 - 3 4 Brody Hurd 3 1 - 1 4 Maddox Kinney 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 13 1 5 10

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 16 5 2 - 1 Kadin Reed 11 2 1 4 4 Joey Wellman-Clouse 4 2 - - - Cal Hodgdon 7 2 1 - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 6 3 - - - Jacob Shields 2 1 - - - Ethan Sosa 7 2 1 - - Evan Ankrom 9 3 1 - - Alex Gray 0 - - - - Jarron Beikert 4 2 - - - Jameson Weir 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 72 25 6 4 5

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!