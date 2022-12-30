MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI-Hermon Boys Basketball, December 30, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th.

The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 53-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

All of MDI's available players scored. Spencer Laurendeau led the way with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Kadin Reed added 11 with 1 3-pointer. Cal Hodgon, Ethan Sosa and Evan Ankrom all drained a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 14 points with 1 3-pointer. Owen Wyman had 11 points. The Hawks were 5-10 from the free throw line

MDI is now 3-2. The Trojans head to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Tuesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on  AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 1-4. They travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.
Line Score

1234T
Hermon  Boys7910834
MDI Boys2219121972

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carter Wiggin0----
Charles Whitehouse0----
Jacob Glidden0----
Colvin Hamm0----
Greyson Hanlon0----
Bryce Edwards145112
Madden Henderson0----
Caleb Doughty21---
Carter Brocato0----
Bryan White0----
Owen Wyman114-34
Brody Hurd31-14
Maddox Kinney42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS34131510

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau1652-1
Kadin Reed112144
Joey Wellman-Clouse42---
Cal Hodgdon721--
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh63---
Jacob Shields21---
Ethan Sosa721--
Evan Ankrom931--
Alex Gray0----
Jarron Beikert42---
Jameson Weir63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS7225645

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-Hermon Boys Basketball

The MDI Boys Basketball Team hosted the Hermon Hawks on Friday, December 30th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket