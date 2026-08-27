High School Golf and Aroostook County Soccer Scores – August 26
As we draw closer and closer to the start of the Fall High School regular season on September 3rd we need to remember that some high schools in Aroostook County have already begun play.
These schools started earlier than the rest of Maine because of the annual Potato Harvest vacation that begins in late September.
Wednesday August 26th was also the 1st countable day for golf matches in the state, with a couple of schools scheduling matches. Many golf scores weren't reported to the Maine Principal's website, but we do have a few scores to pass on.
Golf
- Cheverus 13 Marshwood 0
- Hampden Academy beat Brewer 144-155
- Madison 7.5 Dirigo 1.5
- Oxford Hills 7.5 Mt. Ararat 1.5
Boys Soccer
- Madawaska 9 Washburn 1
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