As we draw closer and closer to the start of the Fall High School regular season on September 3rd we need to remember that some high schools in Aroostook County have already begun play.

These schools started earlier than the rest of Maine because of the annual Potato Harvest vacation that begins in late September.

Here are the Tuesday, August 25th scores.

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Van Buren 3

Central Aroostook 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 5 Central Aroostook 1

Van Buren 3 Ashland 0

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