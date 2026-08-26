Aroostook County High School Soccer Scores – August 25

Aroostook County High School Soccer Scores – August 25

Photo Chris Popper

As we draw closer and closer to the start of the Fall High School regular season on September 3rd we need to remember that some high schools in Aroostook County have already begun play.

These schools started earlier than the rest of Maine because of the annual Potato Harvest vacation that begins in late September.

Here are the Tuesday, August 25th scores.

Girls Soccer

  • Ashland 6 Van Buren 3
  • Central Aroostook 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Boys Soccer

  • Fort Fairfield 5 Central Aroostook 1
  • Van Buren 3 Ashland 0
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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