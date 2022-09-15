MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th.

MDI-GSA Boys' Soccer September 14 photo Keri Hayes MDI-GSA Boys' Soccer September 14 photo Keri Hayes loading...

The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI-GSA Boys' Soccer September 14 photo Keri Hayes MDI-GSA Boys' Soccer September 14 photo Keri Hayes loading...

The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half.

MDI is now 3-1 on the season, and will play host to John Bapst on Saturday, September 17th at 11 a.m.

GSA is now 2-2 and will play Houlton on Saturday, September 17th at 10 a.m.

In the JV game proceeding the Varsity game, MDI and Washington Academy played to a 1-1 draw. MDI's goal came on a Kaden Sweet free kick in the 2nd Half. Washington Academy led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, before Sweet's kick tied the game.

Thanks to MDI's Coach, Max Mason for the info.

