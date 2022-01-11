MDI Girls Beat Caribou 59-45 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

On the coldest day in at least 3 years, the MDI Trojans took the long ride up I-95 to Caribou, coming away with a 59-45 victory over the Caribou Vikings on Tuesday, January 11th.

Caribou jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-26 at the end of the 1st Half. But MDI switched to a 1-2-2 defense which caused the Vikings all sorts of problems. MDI outscored Caribou 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-34 lead.

MDI placed 3 players in double figures. Mollie Gray had a game-high 23 points. Elizabeth Jones finished with 12 points and Elena Alderman had 11 points. MDI was 11-16 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Elena Alderman and Olivia Gray sank MDI's 3's.

Caribou was led by Abby Leahy who had 19 points. Madelyn Deprey had 14 points. The Vikings were 16-20 from the free throw line, with Deprey going 10-12. They had 5 3-pointe2rs. Ashylyn Bouchard and Abby Leahy had 2 3-pointers each with Selena Savage sinking Caribou's other 3-pointer.

MDI is now 6-2. They were scheduled to play Houlton in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 14th but that game has been postponed to January 20th because the Houlton Girls are in COVID protocol. They will next play at Old Town on Monday, January 17th at 12:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Caribou is 3-5. and will play at home against Fort Kent on Thursday, January 13 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls818122159
Caribou  Girls151451145

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman1143124
13Emily Carter211000
15Grace Witham211000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll211000
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray310100
33Lexi Tozier411022
35Mollie Gray2399056
43Elizabeth Jones1255024
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS59232121116

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Selena Savage521100
3Brianna Levesque000000
4Mia Theriault000000
5Ainsley Caron000000
10Gabrielle Sutherland211000
12Ashlyn Bouchard620200
14Abby Haney000000
15Madelyn Deprey142201012
20Amelia Godin000000
22Elizabeth Wing000000
23Emma Butler000000
24Abby Leahy1853268
30Joslyn Griffeth000000
TOTALS4512751620
