MDI Girl’s Cross Country Team Wins State Class B Title

The MDI Girl's Cross Country Team won the State Class B Title at Twin Brooks in Cumberland on Saturday, November 2nd.

Zoe Carroll from York was the individual champion with a time of 18:49.84. Amelia Vandongen from MDI was 2nd with a time of 19:10.21.

The Top 10 individual times were

Zoe Carroll - York 18:48.84 Amelia Vandongen - MDI 19:10.21 Lucy Huggett - Freeport 19:14.53 Rowan Barry - Greely 19:20.54 Olivia Wentworth - Yarmouth 19:40.04 Rebecca Rand - MDI 19:56.84 Haley Marston - Leavitt 19:58.30 Lilah Hall - Freeport 20:12. 78 Dylan Burmeister - Lincoln Academy 20:14.93 Kulani Granholm - MDI 20:17.44

To see all the individual times click HERE

The Team results were

MDI 41 Freeport 53 York 88 Cape Elizabeth 141 Yarmouth 164 Greely 178 Morse 200 John Bapst 217 Presque Isle 219 Old Town 232 Lincoln Academy 242

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th.