MDI Girls, John Bapst Boys Win Class B Northern Maine X-C Titles

The MDI Girl's Cross Country and John Bapst Boy's Cross Country Teams won the Class B Northern Maine Cross Country Titles at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, October 26th.

Amelia Vandongen from MDI was the Class B Northern Maine Girl's Individual Champion with a time of 18:36.43 while Griffin Merrill from John Bapst was the Class B Northern Maine Boy's Individual Champion with a time of 16:40.95.

The Top 30 Girls and Boys Qualified for the State Championship next Saturday, November 2nd at Twin Brook in Cumberland. To see the individual Girl's times and qualifiers click HERE. To see the individual Boy's times and qualifiers click HERE

The Top 5 Girl's Teams and Top 7 Boy's Teams also qualified for the State Championship.

Here are the Girl's and Boy's Team Scores

Girls

MDI 20 Old Town 95 John Bapst 103 Presque Isle 108 Medomak Valley 136 Caribou 147 Ellsworth 176 Waterville 196 Cony 206 Hermon 203

Boys

John Bapst 49 Caribou 55 MDI 86 Ellsworth 161 Waterville 189 Presque Isle 190 Hermon 205 Old Town 209 Cony 218 Nokomis 222 Winslow 265 Oceanside 279 Erskine Academy 296

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st