MDI Girls Win Festival of Champions Race in Belfast

The MDI Girls' Cross Country Team finished 1st in the 2024 Festival of Champions Cross Country Race on Saturday, October 5th at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

The Trojans finished with a team total of 141, 69 points ahead of the 2nd place team from York.

There were 642 girls who finished the race, and a total of 61 teams.

MDI's Top 5 finishers were

Amelia Vandongen 18:27.19

Kulani Granholm 20:01.34

Rebecca Rand 20:03.55

Meri Rainford 20:20.10

Marlee Catanese 20:28.80

Granholm, Rand and Catanese are all freshman while Vandongen and Rainford are seniors.

The Top finisher was Zoe Mosher from park View with a time of 17:39.11 while Teanne Ewings from Houlton was the top Maine finisher with a time of 18:16.19

The Top 10 Team finishers were

MDI 141 York 210 Camden Hills 280 Falmouth 286 Portland 317 Hampden Academy 322 Thornton Academy 326 Austin Preparatory 367 JH Gillis Regional 372 Portsmouth 442

To see all the individual Girls' Scores and Team Scores click HERE

