MDI Trojans Defeat Camden Hills 30-22 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers 30-22 on Friday night, October 7th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor.

Camden Hills won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to the Trojans. MDI returned the ball to the 40 yard line. It took 3.30 seconds, and a 19 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Aiden Grant, and MDI led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion was no good.

Camden Hills then took over at their own 20 yard line, but Laurendeau intercepted a William Haslam pass, and with 3:54 remaining in the 1st Quarter the Trojans had the ball at the Windjammer's 47 yard line. It took 4 minutes, and MDI was in the end zone again, this time on a 2 yard Alex Gray touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was good, and with 11:55 left in the 1st Half, MDI led 1-0.

Camden Hills then took over at their own 26 yard line, and found the end zone on a 7 yard pass completion from Haslam to Franklin Coffey. The 2-point conversion was no good, with the drive taking up 8 minutes and 34 seconds. With 3:14 left in the 1st Half, the Trojans led 14-6.

MDI then took over on their own 31 yard line with 3:06 left in the 1st Half. It was Gray scoring again from 2 yards out. The drive took 1:27 and after the 2-point conversion was good, MDI led 22-14 with 1:49 left in the half.

Then, the game turned weird! Camden Hills fumbled, and MDI took over on the Windjammers 37 yard line with 1:09 left. The Trojans turned the ball over on downs, and Camden Hlls took over with 38.4 seconds left.

The Windjammers were intercepted, and MDI had the ball with 24.9 seconds leeft on the Windjammer 46 yard line. A 60 yard run by Aiden Grant put the ball at the Windjammer 2 yard line with less than a minute remaining. The Windjammers were called for encroachment, and MDI spiked the ball, killing the clock with 0.1 second remaining. But the referee whistled for the clock to start, and MDI couldn't get a final play off, even though the clock had been stopped with the penalty and incomplete pass.

So the teams went into half time with MDI leading 22-6.

Camden Hills took the opening kick in the 2nd Half an returned the ball to their 39 yard line. The Windjammers scored on Haslam's 8 yard pass to Cameron Lawrence. The drive took 4:46 and the 2-point conversion was good. With 7:03 left in the 3rd Quarter, the score was 22-14.

MDI would score with 5:07 left in the 4th Quarter, on an Alex Gray 5 yard touchdown run. It was his 3rd touchdown of the game. The drive took 5:40 and with the 2-point conversion good, the score was 30-14.

Camden Hills would score with 2;25 left in the game, on a Haslam pass to Lawrence, the 2nd time they connected for a touchdown. The pass went for 26 yards and with the 2-point conversion good, MDI led 30-22.

Camden Hills tried an onside kick, but MDI recovered. They marched down the field and took a knee to end the game with the ball less than 5 yards away from the goal line.

MDI is now 3-2 and will play Gray-New Gloucester Friday night, October 14th at a special time of 6 p.m. at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor in the Trojan's Homecoming Game. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Camden Hills, now 1-4 will play at Morse on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

MDI

Rushing

Alex Gray 18 carries 156 yards

Aiden Grant 12 carries 124 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 7 carries 51 yards

Passing

Spencer Laurendeau 4-6 109 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving

Aiden Grant 3 receptions 79 yards

Alex Gray 1 reception 30 yards

Camden Hills

Owen Reynolds 9 carries 35 yards

Cameron Lawrence 1 carry 9 yards

Vincent Mainella 1 carry 9 yards

JT Johndro 2 carries 8 yards

Dylan Lowe 1 carry minus 4 yards

William Haslam 5 carries minus 5 yards

Passing

William Haslam 16-27 179 yards 3 Touchdowns and 2 interceptions

Receiving

Cameron Lawrence 8 receptions 126 yards

Owen Reynolds 3 receptions 24 yards

JT Johndro 2 receptions 13 yards

Dylan Lowe 2 receptions 9 yards

Franklin Coffey 1 reception 7 yards

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!