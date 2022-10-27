MDI Volleyball Team Wins Sportsmanship Banner

Congratulations to the MDI Volleyball Team who won the 2022 Class B Sportsmanship Banner! The Sportsmanship Banner is voted on by officials and opposing coaches. The Team will be awarded the Banner at the State Championship Game this weekend.

Winning Gold Balls are great, but honestly, if you ask most High School Athletic Directors which they would prefer, a Gold Ball or the Sportsmanship Banner, I think you'd find that the majority would prefer the Sportsmanship Banner.

The Blue Sportsmanship Banners voted by opposing coaches and the officials are a significant achievement. How you play the game, the respect you show opposing teams, coaches, fans and officials are lifelong lessons that you take long after you leave the field or court.

MDI's season came to an end last night in the Class B semifinals, losing to Gardiner 3-1.

