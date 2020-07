BREAKING NEWS: Miami Marlins ace pitcher Jose Fernandez has been killed in a boating accident early Sunday morning off Miami Beach. Fernandez was 24-years-old.

The Coast Guard says Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash. Today's Miami vs Atlanta Braves game has been cancelled.

Officials say an overturned boat was spotted about 3:30am in a jetty off Miami Beach.

Fernandez was 18-6 with a 2.86 ERA for the Marlins.