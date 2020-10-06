Mike DeVito Breaks Down Pats vs. Chiefs; What’s Next For Pats

Former 9-year NFL vet Mike DeVito joined The Drive on Tuesday to bask in the glow of his former team's 26-10 victory over the Brian Hoyer-led New England Patriots.

Despite emerging as the victor, DeVito had to give it up for Bill Belichick's game plan, which kept Patrick Mahomes out of the end zone in the first half for the third-consecutive meeting between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former-Black Bear talked about where the Patriots will go after their 2-2 start to the season, and why he believes the team will be okay in the long run.