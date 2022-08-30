Mom’s Night Football Practice [VIDEO]

Mom&#8217;s Night Football Practice [VIDEO]

Sports Break via You Tube

This is great! An Illinois High School hosted a Mom's Night, where the football player's Mom's were taught the rules of the game, about the equipment and best of all were then able to tackle their sons!

Check out the video! A couple of these Mom's were obviously remembering when their son didn't make their bed when they were supposed to or didn't take out the garbage! There were some big-time hits! But alas, the poor Mom who tried to tackle what looked like one of the offensive lineman! Not much luck!

