Monday 1-25-21 Headlines & Highlights

The UMaine system is expected to send out a release today, and according to multiple sources that will shut down Black Bear Athletics until the first weekend of February.

The UMaine women's basketball team has won 7 in a row since their only loss of the year and finished off a sweep of Binghamton this weekend in New York.

Saturday Millan scored 37 points during the two wins moving her to 5th on the Black Bears All-Time scoring list passing Heather Ernest. Millan also had 9 steals and now is second on the UMaine All-Time steals list. Dor Saar also became the 22nd player to surpass 1,000 points scored in her career.

The Vermont Women's basketball team opted to shut down for the remainder of their season they've only played 6 of their scheduled 12 league games so far this year. According to the school the players made the decision with support of the coaches and administration.

The UMaine women's hockey team ended up with a weekend split at BU. The Terriers beat Maine Saturday 1-nothing. Loryn Porter made 28 saves on 29 shots. Yesterday Porter stopped all 37 shots she faced on the way to a 2-nothing Black Bear win to salvage the split.

The Black Bears men's team was swept by the Terriers at BU Friday and Saturday, losing 3-2 in overtime Friday afternoon, and 5-1 Saturday. Adam Dawe had a goal in both games for Maine who drops to 2-7-1 this season.

The Boston Celtics found out they will be without rookie point guard Payton Pritchard for at least the next two weeks because of an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Last night the C's got back in the win column when they beat Cleveland at the TD Garden, snapping a three game losing streak with a 141-103 blow out of the Cavs, Jaylen Brown scored 33 points in only 19 minutes.

Boston plays Chicago tonight, Kemba Walker will not play in the second night of the back to back set, Jayson Tatum has been cleared and is expected to play.

The Red Sox made a couple of free agent signings during the weekend including a 2 year 14 million dollar deal with Enrique "Kiki" Hernandez, and a 1 year 10 million dollar deal with oft injured pitcher Garrett Richards.

Tampa Bay won the NFC, and Kansas City won the AFC setting up a Super Bowl showdown between the Bucs and Chiefs February 7th in Tampa Bay.

