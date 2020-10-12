Monday 10-12-20 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff run through all of the news and notes from the weekend to start your Monday off on the right foot.

The New England Patriots practice facility was open and the team worked out Saturday, and then Sunday the facility was shut down again because of another positive COVID-19 test. The 4th positive test for the Pats, and that postponed their scheduled game against Denver. The Patriots and Broncos will be moved to next Sunday when New England was supposed to have their bye week.

The Tennessee Titans had a staff member test positive Sunday morning, their 24th positive case within the franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship by beating the Miami Heat in 6 games, winning 106-93 last night.

Game one of the American League Championship Series goes to the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 against Houston.

The Boston Bruins lost Defenseman Torey Krug to the St. Louis Blues, but they resigned one player and reached a free agent deal with another.

The New England Revolution picked up another win yesterday, beating New York City FC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium.

NASCAR completed another round of eliminations yesterday in Charlotte as Chase Elliott took the checkered flag.

27 year old Sei Young Kim of South Korea shot a 7-under 63 yesterday to win the Women's PGA Championship. It is her first major championship.

