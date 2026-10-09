The Maine Class A State High School Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 9th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
Below are the Team Championships and the Top 10 Boys and Girls Scores
Team Championships
- 1. Cheverus - 304
- 2. Falmouth - 314
- 3. Messalonskee - 324
- 4. Thornton Academy - 328
- T5. South Portland and Gorham - 340
- 7. Bangor - 346
- 8. Brewer - 350
- 9. Deering - 353
- 10. Camden Hills - 372
Boys Top 10
- 1. Sam Sirois - Cheverus - 72
- T2. Dante Iannetta - Falmouth, Keane McGrath - Cheverus, Joe Stratman - Cheverus, Charlie Sands - Gorham, Greyson Dooley - Messalonskee, Jacoby Harvey - Bangor, Caleb Greenleaf - Mt. Ararat, Sawyer Poland - Oxford Hills with scores of 76
- T10. Alex Novick - Falmouth, Griffin Jacobsen - Falmouth, Gavin Jackson - Messalonskee and Ben Poulin - Skowhegan with scores of 78
Girls Top 10
- T1. Lila Dailey - Camden Hills and Jacquelin Sirois - Cheverus with scores of 97
- T3. Mis Binette - Kennebunk, Stella Veilleux - Windham and Bailey Begin - Greely with scores of 99
- 6. Emma Mathieu - Windham - 100
- 7. Paige Jordan - Hampden Academy - 103
- 8. Riley Pulkkinen - Oxford Hills - 106
- 9. Finnley Collins - Brewer - 117
- 10. Lydia Adams - Hampden Academy - 119
To see the individual scores click HERE
The Class B and C Team and Individual Championships will take place on Saturday, October 10 at Natanis Golf Course.