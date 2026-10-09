The Maine Class A State High School Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 9th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Below are the Team Championships and the Top 10 Boys and Girls Scores

Team Championships

1. Cheverus - 304

2. Falmouth - 314

3. Messalonskee - 324

4. Thornton Academy - 328

T5. South Portland and Gorham - 340

7. Bangor - 346

8. Brewer - 350

9. Deering - 353

10. Camden Hills - 372

Boys Top 10

1. Sam Sirois - Cheverus - 72

T2. Dante Iannetta - Falmouth, Keane McGrath - Cheverus, Joe Stratman - Cheverus, Charlie Sands - Gorham, Greyson Dooley - Messalonskee, Jacoby Harvey - Bangor, Caleb Greenleaf - Mt. Ararat, Sawyer Poland - Oxford Hills with scores of 76

T10. Alex Novick - Falmouth, Griffin Jacobsen - Falmouth, Gavin Jackson - Messalonskee and Ben Poulin - Skowhegan with scores of 78

Girls Top 10

T1. Lila Dailey - Camden Hills and Jacquelin Sirois - Cheverus with scores of 97

T3. Mis Binette - Kennebunk, Stella Veilleux - Windham and Bailey Begin - Greely with scores of 99

6. Emma Mathieu - Windham - 100

7. Paige Jordan - Hampden Academy - 103

8. Riley Pulkkinen - Oxford Hills - 106

9. Finnley Collins - Brewer - 117

10. Lydia Adams - Hampden Academy - 119

To see the individual scores click HERE

The Class B and C Team and Individual Championships will take place on Saturday, October 10 at Natanis Golf Course.