Monday Morning Headlines (1-4-21)

A lot of sports rang in the first weekend of the New Year, we roll through the highlights of it all on The Morning Line with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

It was a weekend split against UNH for the UMaine men's and women's basketball teams.

The women had their 15 game winning streak snapped and took their first loss of the season Saturday, and then the Black Bears came back with an easy 20 point win Sunday 76-56.

The UMaine men picked up their first win of the season Saturday when they beat the UNH Wildcats at the Pit in Memorial Gym 59-56.

The UMaine hockey team on the road yesterday for the first of a 2 game set against UMass-Lowell. And the 17th ranked Riverhawks scored 3 goals in the third period to beat the Bears 5-3.

The UMaine women's hockey team had their game Saturday at Northeastern called off but they did play yesterday's game in Boston and were shutout by the Huskies 3-nothing.

The Patriots ended the season with a win, beating the New York Jets 28-14, to finish the year 7-and-9. Cam Newton ended up with the most rushing yards in a season in New England Patriots history, going past Steve Grogan's 1978 season.

The Boston Celtics salvaged the weekend split against the Pistons in Detroit with the 122-120 win yesterday. Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway jumper with 2.9 seconds left to give the C's the lead, and then he made a defensive play to tie up Blake Griffin on the other end to save the win for the Green

Team USA is in the semifinals of the World Junior Hockey Championships being played in Edmonton.

