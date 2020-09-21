Monday Morning Headlines & Highlights 9-21-20

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff recap the sports news and notes you need to have to start your Monday.

We went through the Patriots and Seahawks Sunday Night game in the NFL and went through the game down to the final second and in to the postgame press conference too.

We also had the story which put all of the game notes in perspective regarding the death of the father of Patriots Running Back James White in a Florida car accident earlier in the day Sunday.

Getty Images

We highlighted some of the other NFL games from around the league including a key injury for the Giants, and a touchdown for a former UMaine Black Bear, but no stats of note in a win for one former New England Patriot.

The Red Sox were trying to avoid a 0 in the win column for the weekend and the season against the New York Yankees, and the teams played at Fenway Park with an attendance of one person, but that person didn't pay, and arrived at the game late, despite making a grand entrance, and had to leave the game early with the assistance of Boston PD. We explain all of that strange scenario.

We have NBA notes from both conference final series, and we let you know about a very tough US Open on the PGA tour and who ended up surviving the course to hold the trophy at the end of the final round Sunday.

Getty Images

We also have NHL, NASCAR and college sports headlines as we roll through all the topics you need to know from the world of sports.