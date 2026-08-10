The Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Junior Legion team lost to Liquid Prime (Western New York) 11-1 in the Northeast Junior Legion Tourney on Sunday, August 9th in Manchester New Hampshire. The loss eliminated the Maine team in the double-elimination tournament.

Collin Mehrhoff took the loss. He pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 7 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 6. Sam Hood pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3.

Alton Potter was 2-3 leading off with a triple and run batted in. Gaige Farrar, Joey Newell, Jackson Harris, Layton Shaw and Emmett Sally each had a single.

The Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Junior Legion Team finished the summer with a 19-3 record.

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