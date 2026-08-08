Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Win 1st Game in Northeast Junior Legion Tourney
The Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Junior Legion team won their 1st game in the Northeast Junior Legion Tourney, beating R&R Junior Legion Post 7, 6-1 on Friday, August 7th in Manchester New Hampshire.
The Maine Champion Riverhawks held the Rhode Island Champions to just 3 hit as Jackson Harris pitched a complete game. Harris struck out 6 and walked 3.
Gaige Farrar was 3-4 for the Riverhawks with a double. Collin Mehrhoff was 2-4. Joey Newell was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Alton Potter had a triple and drove in a pair of runs. Michael Carroll and Sam Hood each singled.
Farrar had a stolen base for the Riverhawks.
Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White committed 1 error while the R&R Junior Legion Post 7 team committed 3 errors in the game.
The Riverhawks White Team will take on Braintree Jr. Legion on Saturday, August 8th in Manchester.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker