The Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Junior Legion team won their 1st game in the Northeast Junior Legion Tourney, beating R&R Junior Legion Post 7, 6-1 on Friday, August 7th in Manchester New Hampshire.

The Maine Champion Riverhawks held the Rhode Island Champions to just 3 hit as Jackson Harris pitched a complete game. Harris struck out 6 and walked 3.

Gaige Farrar was 3-4 for the Riverhawks with a double. Collin Mehrhoff was 2-4. Joey Newell was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Alton Potter had a triple and drove in a pair of runs. Michael Carroll and Sam Hood each singled.

Farrar had a stolen base for the Riverhawks.

Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White committed 1 error while the R&R Junior Legion Post 7 team committed 3 errors in the game.

The Riverhawks White Team will take on Braintree Jr. Legion on Saturday, August 8th in Manchester.

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