Monday November 9th Headlines and Highlights

Our trip through all of the sports topics of the weekend, hit professional, college, and Maine youth sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff on The Morning Line.

The New England Patriots play the New York Jets tonight in the Monday Night Football game , but the Pats will do so with a number of starting players not available because of injuries. The pregame show starts at 5:30 here on 92.9 The ticket, kickoff is at 8:20pm.

In the NFL in week 9 :

New Orleans blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 last night. It was Tom Brady’s worst loss of his career. He threw three interceptions in the loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed undefeated at 8-0 beating the Cowboys in Dallas 24-19.

The Buffalo Bills are 7-2 after beating Seattle in Orchard Park, New York 44-34.

Tennessee is now 6-2 they beat the Bears 24-17

Baltimore is now 6-2 they beat the Colts in Indianapolis 24-10

Kansas City improved to 8-1 with a 33-31 win against Carolina.

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR race in Phoenix yesterday, and won the Cup Series championship at the same time, he is the third youngest driver to ever win the Cup at age 24.

The New England Revolution lost their season finale yesterday dropping a 2-0 game to the Philadelphia Union.

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday they reached an agreement to bring Alex Cora back to Boston as the manager for the 2021 season.

Authentic went wire to wire and won the Breeder’s Cup Classic Saturday.

