Mt. Rushmore Results: Husson, Brewer, John Bapst & Winslow
Here's the latest results from Mt. Rushmore month on The Ticket!
Husson University Mt. Rushmore:
1. Gabby Price (17.4%)
2. Kissy Walker (15.6%)
3. Jason Harvey (12.9%)
4. Bruce MacGregor (11.7%)
Brewer High School Mt. Rushmore:
1. Dennis Kiah (16.9%)
2. Danny Coombs (14.6%)
3. Ken Perrone (13.3%)
4. Joe Ferris (10.1%)
John Bapst High School Mt. Rushmore:
1. Bob Cimbollek (17.4%)
2. Dan O'Connell (16.4%)
3. Ken Rassi (14%)
4. Ken Perrone (10%)
Winslow High School Mt. Rushmore:
1. Mike Siviski (18.3%)
2. Jim Poulin (16.3%)
3. Dylan Hapworth (13.7%)
4. Tank Violette (13.2%)
Stay tuned, our final Mt. Rushmore foursome of the month will be Bangor High School, Hermon High School, Camden Hills and Maine Central Institute.