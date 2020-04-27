Mt. Rushmore Results: Husson, Brewer, John Bapst & Winslow

Here's the latest results from Mt. Rushmore month on The Ticket!

Husson University Mt. Rushmore:

1. Gabby Price (17.4%)

2. Kissy Walker (15.6%)

3. Jason Harvey (12.9%)

4. Bruce MacGregor (11.7%)

Brewer High School Mt. Rushmore:

1. Dennis Kiah (16.9%)

2. Danny Coombs (14.6%)

3. Ken Perrone (13.3%)

4. Joe Ferris (10.1%)

John Bapst High School Mt. Rushmore:

1. Bob Cimbollek (17.4%)

2. Dan O'Connell (16.4%)

3. Ken Rassi (14%)

4. Ken Perrone (10%)

Winslow High School Mt. Rushmore:

1. Mike Siviski (18.3%)

2. Jim Poulin (16.3%)

3. Dylan Hapworth (13.7%)

4. Tank Violette (13.2%)

Stay tuned, our final Mt. Rushmore foursome of the month will be Bangor High School, Hermon High School, Camden Hills and Maine Central Institute.