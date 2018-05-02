NAC: Eagles #1 Seed, Tourney Host

After a spring season filled with teams trying to get conference games played, the North Atlantic Conference has set its baseball of softball tournament teams based on winning percentage. That means the Husson University softball team is #1 seed and tourney host.

Coach Terren Hall and her Eagles finished NAC play at 6-2. New England College finished with the same win percentage at 9-3.

The two teams split two games head-to-head but Husson won the next tiebreaker by owning two wins over #3 Castleton while NEC split two games with the Spartans.

2018 NAC SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Hosted by Husson University

Friday, May 4

Game 1: No. 4 Thomas (8-4 NAC, 19-15 overall) at No. 1 Husson (6-2, 17-12) - 10:00am

Game 2: No. 3 Castleton (7-3, 11-15) vs. No. 2 New England College (9-3, 15-21) - Noon

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 - 2:00 pm

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 4:00 pm

Saturday, May 5

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - 12:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 6

Game 7: If necessary - 1:00 p.m.

The NAC baseball tournament will be hosted in Vermont by top seed Castleton State. Lyndon State, NEC and UMaine Farmington are also in the field. UMF edged out Husson for the final tourney spot.

2018 NAC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Hosted by Castleton University

Friday, May 4

Game 1: No. 4 UMaine-Farmington (10-13 NAC, 13-19 overall) at No. 1 Castleton (21-3, 27-10) - 9:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 New England College (13-8, 24-13) vs. No. 2 Lyndon (15-7, 19-18 ) - 12:00 p.m.

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 9:00 a.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - 12:00 p.m.