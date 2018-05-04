NAC Tourney: Husson, Thomas, NEC Alive [SCORES]

Day 2 of the North Atlantic Conference softball tourney on Saturday and the title run is down to three teams - Husson, Thomas and New England College.

Friday Game 1: Thomas College freshman Katlyn Coulter fired a four-hit shutout and the Terriers knocked off top seed Husson 2-0 in the first round of the NAC Tournament.

Coulter struck out three and picked up her 11th of the season.

Thomas scored its two runs in the 5th inning. Lexi Colpack had a RBI single and Anna Piirainen roped a RBI double.

UPDATE: The Husson Eagles defeated Castleton State 4-0 in the loser's bracket game. That puts the Eagles in the noon game on Saturday. The Spartans are eliminated from the tourney.

Check out tourney scores from Day 1 here....

2018 NAC SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



Friday, May 4 Game 1: No. 4 Thomas 2 No. 1 Husson 0 Game 2: No. 3 Castleton 0 No. 2 New England College 2 Game 3: Husson 4 Castleton 0 Game 4: Thomas 3 New England College 5

Saturday, May 5 Game 5: Husson 1 Thomas 0

Game 6: New England College vs. Husson- 2:00 p.m.