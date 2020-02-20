National Girls And Women In Sports Day Celebrated By UMaine

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team has a full day planned to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Before their game Sunday February 23rd against Stony Brook there will be an interactive fair, with the doors opening at 11am and events starting at 11:30, then the Bears play the Seawolves at 1pm, and following the game there is a panel discussion about Girls and Women in Sports.

We previewed the day and the game with Black Bears head coach Amy Vachon.