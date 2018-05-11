NCAA Regional: Eagles Vs Ephs

The last time the Husson University softball team played in a NCAA Regional Tournament the Eagles went 2-2 and finished as regional runnerup.

That was 2015 at Wheaton College in Massachusetts.

Today the Eagles begin their quest for a regional title again in the Bay State, this time at Williams College in Williamstown.

Coach Terren Allen and her (21-13) Husson team came all the way back from losing their first NAC Tournament game to win four straight games to capture their 8th conference title. Sophomore pitcher Jen Jones led the charge, throwing nearly 500 pitches in five games. She was named tourney MVP and league Pitcher of the Year.

Williams softball is NESCAC conference champs with a 35-6 record and a top-25 national ranking. The Ephs have a sophomore pitcher, Rebecca Duncan, who won the NESCAC Pitcher of the Year honors.

Williams also has senior Lexi Curt, twice named NESCAC Player of the Year. She owns eight school records.

NCAA DIVISION III SOFTBALL REGIONAL - Williamstown, MA.

Friday May 11th

2PM (24-16) Western New England vs (27-6) Amherst

4:30PM (21-13) Husson vs (35-6) Williams

Saturday May 12th

Games at 11AM, 1:30PM and 4PM

Sunday May 13th

Noon Championship Game