Nebraska Cornhuskers Double Up UMaine Women to Start the Season 108-50

There's a long way to the America East Conference Championships in March 2022, but the UMaine Black Bears realized that they have much work to do, losing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers from the Big Ten, 108-50 in the opening game of the 2021-2022 season.

The game was never in doubt after the 1st Quarter, with Nebraska leading UMaine 28-8. It was 52-26 at the end of the 1st Half, and 82-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter as Nebraska outscored UMaine 30-9 in the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears didn't shoot well, from the field, from behind the 3-point arc, or from the free throw line. Maine was 5-23 from beyond the 3-point line (21.7%) and from the field in general were 21-53 (39.6%). From the free throw line they were 3-7 (42.9%). Compare that to Nebraska who shot 8-15 (53.3%) from beyond the 3-point line, 41-67 (61.2%) from the field in general and 18-22 (81.8%) from the free throw line.

Maine turned the ball over 16 times, compared to Nebraska's 6 times.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 13 points, while Maeve Carroll had 11 points.

Nebraska put 5 players in double figures. Isabelle Bourne led all scorers with 17 points. Bella Cravens had 13 points. Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart each had 12 points, while Sam Haiby finished with 10 points.

UMaine is now 0-1 on the season and return to Maine and The Pit at Orono on Saturday, November 13 when they play host to Providence College at 1 p.m. . If you can't make the game, you can listen to the call on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 12:30