UMaine Falls to Albany 56-47 in America East Championship [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Albany Great Danes Friday, March 11th, 56-47 in the America East Championship Game at The Pit on the University of Maine campus.

Albany led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-24 at the end of the 1st Half. UMaine held Albany to just 4 points in the 3rd Quarter but couldn't take advantage, and trailed 38-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine shot just 34 percent from the floor, going 18-53. They hit just 3 3-pointers in the game, and were 3-13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 15 points while Caroline Bornemann had 13 points. Maeve Carroll finished with 9 points.

Albany shot 41.5 percent from the floor going 17-41 but had 8 3-pointers. They were 8-14, shooting 57.1 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

Morgan Haney led all scorers with 20 points, while Ellen Hahne had 13 points.

The loss snapped Maine's 14 game winning streak. Maine, now 20-11 overall will accept the automatic berth in the Women's National Invitational Tournament (NIT). Maine will find out who and where they are playing when the bracket is announced on Monday, March 14th at 2 p.m.

Albany, is 23-9 and will represent America East in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos