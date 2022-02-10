Both UMaine Women and Men Beat Albany Great Danes Wednesday

Both the UMaine Women's Basketball Team and Men's Basketball Teams beat the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday, with the Women winning 64-55 at The Pit on the UMaine Campus and the Men winning 73-64 in Albany.

In the Women's game Albany led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Maine led 31-27 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 45-43 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

5 Black Bears scored double figures. Alba Orois and Anne Simon each had 17 points. Caroline Bornemann, Maeve Carroll and Paula Gallego each had 10 points.

The Black Bears shot 56.3 percent from the field, going 27-48. They were 5-11 from the 3-point line and 5-5 from the free throw line.

For Albany, Kayla Cooper had 17 points, Morgan Haney 13 points and Helene Haegerstrand 12 points.

The Great Danes shot 21-51 (41.2 percent) from the field and were 5-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-13 from the free throw line.

The UMaine Women are now 12-10 overall, having won their last 6 games. They are 9-3 in America East. The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday, February 12th when they travel to Stony Brook. Join Don Shields for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame begins at 1:30 with the tip-off at 2 p.m.

Albany is 16-7 overall and 9-3 in America East.

The Men's Game at Albany saw UMaine picking up their 2nd America East Conference victory!

The Black Bears led 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, and then outscored Albany 44-35 in the 2nd Half for the 10 point win.

4 Black Bears were in double figures. Maks Klanjscek had 21 points to pace Maine, while Vukasin Masic had 15 points and Byron Ireland and Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish each had 11 points.

UMaine shot 52.0 percent from the field, going 26-50. They were sizzling from beyond the 3-point arc shooting 59.1 percent (13-22) and were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Albany was led by Matt Cerruti with 14 points while Jamel Horton and Jarvis Doles each had 10 points.

The Great Danes were 22-51 from the field, shooting 43.1 percent and were 4-16 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team is now 5-18 overall and 2-10 in America East. The Men return to the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday, February 13th for a game against Stony Brook. The pregame begins at 12:30 and tip-off at 1 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket

Albany is 10-14 overall and 6-6 in America East.