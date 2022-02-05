Make It 4 In a Row for UMaine Women – Beat Binghamton 54-45 Friday Night

Make it 4 in a row for the UMaine Women's Basketball Team as they beat Binghamton 54-45 in Vestal, New York, Friday, February 4th.

Mainie led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-16 at the Half. The Black Bears were up 39-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double-figures. Anne Simon led the charge with 17 points, while Maeve Carroll had 16 points and Alba Orois had 11 points.

The Black Bears were efficient from the field, shooting 40.7 percent from the field, going 22-54. There were 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arch and 6-8 from the free throw line.

Binghamton was led by Denai Bowman who finished with a game-high 21 points, while Clare Traeger had 10 points. Binghamton was 18-49 from the field, shooting 36.7 percent. They were 4-11, 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and 5-9 from the free throw line.

Maine has now evened up their overall record to 10-10 on the season and are 7-3 in America East.

Binghamton is 5-13 overall and 1-7 in America East.

These 2 teams meet Sunday , February 6th at Binghamton. Join Don Shields with the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the opening tip at 12 noon, on 92.9 The Ticket.