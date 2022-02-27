UMaine Women Win America East Title and 12th in a Row Beat UMBC 71-47 [PHOTOS]

February 27, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 12th game in a row, beating the University of Maryland Baltimore County 71-47 at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday, February 27th. The win clinched the America East Title for the Black Bears.

UMBC led 11-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then Maine outscored the Retrievers 23-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-20 Halftime lead. UMaine led 54-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures. Anne Simon had a game high 24 points. Caroline Bornemann had 14 points and Alba Orois had 11 points. Maeve Carroll ripped down a team-high 10 rebounds.

Maine was 26-55 from the field, (47.3%) and 10-29 (34.5%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

UMBC was led by Onome-Juliet Esadah with 14 points while Keelah Dixon had 13 points.

The Retrievers were 20-49 (40.8%) from the the field and 1-13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine ends the regular season with a 18-10 overall record and a 15-3 record in America East.

The Maine Black Bears will host the America East Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m..

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

