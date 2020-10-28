Nick Charlton Previews Maine Football Spring Schedule

The Maine Black Bears now have a schedule in place for the 2021 spring season. The Black Bears will open their 6-game conference slate at Delaware on March 6th, and will conclude the regular season vs. New Hampshire on April 17th.

The CAA has been split into two divisions, North and South, with schools only playing other institutions within their division. The North Division is comprised of Maine, Albany, Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova, while the South Division is made up of Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary.

The team with the best conference record will earn an automatic bid into the FCS postseason, which will be scaled back to 16 teams for this year with 11 automatic byes.

Each school has a bye week worked into their schedule in case of COVID-19-related postponements, and schools are also able to explore the possibility of non-conference games prior to the start of the conference season.

NCAA guidelines allow schools to begin playing non-conference games on January 23rd, though head coach Nick Charlton said should Maine play, their game -or games- would take place in late-February.